Get ready for Concerts on the Square in a stadium.

As the weather warms and vaccination rates climb, local public health officials are “cautiously optimistic” that live bands, theater, opera and art fairs will return this summer.

Of course, those events won’t look the same. Shows Madisonians could once attend on a whim in pre-pandemic days may require a ticket to reserve part of a spaced-out grid. Events with tickets, like American Players Theatre or concerts at Breese Stevens Field, won’t sell as many.

Jazz at Five will move to Fitchburg. Art Fair on the Square could move to early fall.

Still, to get a little pre-show buzz, flip over to Appendix B on page 10 of the Forward Dane Plan. One optimistic model predicts that the U.S. could be near herd immunity by summer. Business liaison Bonnie Koenig at Public Health Madison & Dane County advises caution in all things COVID, but even she thinks that’s exciting.

“It’s the hope that we all need right now,” Koenig said. “These models are showing that emergency orders may be lifted in summer, if all the stars align, with no detours or variants that bring us down another path.

“It supports event planners to begin planning, with that hope in mind.”

Public health emergency orders come out every 28 days, equivalent to two incubation periods of COVID-19. The current local order — Emergency Order 15, which removes face covering requirements outdoors and removes limits on outdoor gatherings, among other things — is in effect through May 5. Public health will not speculate on specifics of future orders.

Koenig said the distance requirement is likely to stay in place until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says otherwise. One of the most effective ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19 is by keeping people separate.

That means even if there is technically no capacity limit for outdoor events, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra can’t have 40,000 people at Concerts on the Square. There’s simply not enough room.

“They need to consider the space, the number of people they’re anticipating, and make sure people have the ability to distance six foot from one another,” Koenig said.

“We all are excited and hopeful about emergency orders lifting and for us to be able to go to a new normal,” she added. “However, between now and then, we have to work within the constraints of the existing emergency orders.”

Many event planners said variations of the same thing. They miss their audiences. They know people love Opera in the Park, Jazz at Five and the east side festivals, and they want to return, too. But for now, every plan is contingent on future health orders.

Let’s call this a summer arts guide with an asterisk.

American Players Theatre

Season opens May 14

5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green

As American Players Theatre prepares to invite audiences back up the hill in Spring Green, staff are focused on what director of communications Sara Young calls “the big three.”

Thing one: Masks. “Everyone’s going to be masked except the actors onstage,” Young said. “Even if you’re vaccinated, even if you’re outside, everyone’s masked until further notice.”

Thing two: Distance. The box office has a ticketing tool that will add seats between every party, seating every other row. This means about 250 audience members fit in the 1,100-seat Hill Theatre and only 30 in the indoor Touchstone, which typically seats 200.

It will probably be harder to get a ticket. APT plans to film the plays and sell passes to those separately, allowing patrons to self-select a price level based on how many people are watching. This is an experiment, Young said.

Shows will run in pairs instead of in repertory, so patrons won’t be able to pack a weekend full of performances. Young anticipates that some people will drive up for two shows and stream the rest.

“Some members of our audience aren’t ready to come back,” she said. “We hope (streaming) will be a way to widen our audience too.”

Finally, thing three: Stay home if you feel sick. (Obviously.) APT’s usher corps will now be all staff instead of volunteers, tasked with enforcing masks and distancing.

The APT summer season opens early, starting in previews on May 14 with “The Mountaintop” in the Touchstone Theatre. In the outdoor Hill Theatre, Jim DeVita’s new Shakespeare-inspired play, “An Improbable Fiction,” opens in previews May 27.

“An Iliad” and “Rough Crossing” open in late June and early July, respectively, but only the first two plays are currently on sale. Future health orders might allow for more people in the audience, which APT wants to know before selling tickets. For now, expect seats to be tight.

Patrons can still picnic before the show, whether with food brought in or purchased in advance from Hubbard Avenue Diner.

“Everything is subject to change,” Jess Amend, marketing content manager at APT. “Everything.”

Concerts on the Square

Wednesdays, 7 p.m.: July 7, 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4

Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Concerts on the Square will return this summer for five weeks of live, in-person shows.

The main twist is that those performances won’t be on the Square. Like it did last August, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will move to Breese Stevens Field on East Washington Avenue. Attendance, for now, is capped at 1,500 for an event that used to draw 40,000 each week.

Shows will be livestreamed, but to go in person you’ll have to have a ticket, which the WCO is still working out. Tickets will require “a nominal fee,” which will go to the musicians’ fund. Chamber orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis said there will be tables, “blanket pods” for groups of up to six people and spaced-out bleacher seats. Many attendees will end up being closer to the musicians, with a different vantage point than they would have on the Square.

“It’s a safe assumption that we would have a waitlist,” Loehnis said. “We want to make this available to as many people as possible, as safely as possible.”

Artistic director Andrew Sewell is set to lead rehearsals with the orchestra in The Sylvee. Sewell has chosen a musical program in line with previous years — a patriotic show, orchestral pops, some “juicy classical concerts,” Loehnis said.

Another change will be around carry-ins, which will not be allowed. Events at Breese Stevens are managed by a business, Big Top Events, which will provide food and drink for purchase.

“We want to create an exciting, memorable experience and keep any food and beverage purchases simple,” Loehnis said. “We might create packages or use our wine partner, Wollersheim Winery, to do promos. But it’s going to have a different feel and we have to accept it, knowing they have limitations and business interests.”

FPC Live

Breese Stevens Field, High Noon Saloon, Majestic, Orpheum Theater, The Sylvee

If FPC Live wasn’t sure how hungry Madison was for live music after a year of quarantine, the response to the promoter’s first two socially distanced shows at Breese Stevens Field quickly set them straight.

Both shows — Mt. Joy on May 6, and Smith & Myers of Shinedown on May 22 — sold out almost instantly. FPC Live is planning nine more shows for the summer. Instead of buying individual tickets, customers spend $120-$200 on one of 378 sectioned-off eight-foot squares, or “pods,” for up to four people. Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking, and are required to wear masks outside the pod.

FPC Live President Matt Gerding said the company is not planning to do much more with its venues this fall, outside of a patio show at the High Noon Saloon or The Sylvee. They could also host weddings at the Majestic.

The requirement to have six feet of space between patrons limits their options, Gerding said.

“For indoor events, once you factor in maintaining six-foot distancing, our capacity for the Majestic ends up being in the 80 range, and the High Noon is in the 60 range,” he said. “Those aren’t really sustainable models for us.

“So we’re probably going to keep those venues mostly closed, outside of some private events and a handful of smaller things, until we can open at full capacity.”

FPC Live is also considering whether it would be safe to bring back free Live on King Street shows, which take over the 100 block of King Street outside the Majestic. Those would only be feasible if the social distance limits were lifted.

Most promoters are looking ahead to a fall concert season where enough of the population is vaccinated that they can offer full capacity shows. The Majestic Theatre announced in early April that Japanese Breakfast would perform on Sept. 18, its first announced show of 2021.

“The thought in the industry is that we’re sort of at the five-yard line,” Gerding said. “To start confirming a lot of reduced-capacity shows or pod-style kind of shows ... it might be worth waiting instead.”

He predicted the fall would be “action-packed,” with shows booked and confirmed and announced in the next handful of weeks.

“Everybody is functioning under the assumption that we will be able to have full capacity shows after the vaccine supply exceeds demand,” Gerding said. “The quicker people can get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to live music.”

Opera in the park

Saturday, July 24, 8 p.m. (not confirmed)

In a normal year, Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith would be in the final days of rehearsal for a mainstage opera in Overture Hall. Everything would be set for Opera in the Park — soloists, chorus, orchestra, sponsors, stage.

“In a normal year, July is right around the corner,” Smith said. “This year, every week something changes.”

Smith said PHMDC has been “very responsive” as she attempts to plan the nearly unplannable: some variation on an event that draws upwards of 10,000 people to Garner Park.

Now in its 20th year, Opera in the Park usually packs the stage with musicians and families crowd the hillside with blankets and folding chairs. During the pandemic, Madison Opera moved the event online, with pre-recorded performances stitched together and livestreamed.

“We did it last summer in the safest way we could, and it got seen in 49 states and 21 countries,” Smith said. “The feedback we got — people sent us photos of a handful of them gathering in their driveway over a laptop. People did socially distant, small parties.

“That was the goal. In an awful year, maybe we make people smile for one night.”

Opera in the Park 2021 could be a hybrid event, with fewer musicians onstage and a grid on the ground in Garner Park. Bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen, tenor Andrew Stenson, mezzo Rehanna Thelwell and soprano Amanda Majeski will be on the program whatever form it takes. Smith is working to her timeline and keeping in touch with vendors.

“We’re just aware, and everyone we’re working with is aware, that we’re in a pandemic time and things may have to change,” she said. “People want to see music in the park again.”

Jazz at FIVE

Wednesdays, 4:30-8 p.m.: Aug. 11, 18, 25, Sept. 1 and 8

McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

This August, Jazz at Five will pick up its trombone cases and decamp to Fitchburg.

Spencer Stanbery, Jazz at Five’s event director, said the move to McKee Farms Park is likely not permanent. The city has agreed to hold its spot on State Street. But a park, with its picnic tables and ample space, offers COVID-friendly benefits.

“Audience members will be able to bring their own food and picnics,” he said. “We will have picnic tables spread out a safe distance apart. They can bring their own chairs and relax, enjoy the music, feel safe and spread out from other people.”

The lineup will be local bands, Stanbery said, starting with a young group of players at 4:30 p.m., a second act at 5 p.m. and a final act around 6:15 p.m.

“We took a hit during COVID,” Stanbery said. “We were lucky to stay afloat with help from sponsors and performers that gave back compensation. We really want the show to go on, so we’re not focusing on national acts. We want to support performers that took a hit during this pandemic, and we’re going all local.”

Art Fair on the Square

Annik Dupaty at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is feeling optimistic about the possibility of Art Fair on the Square in 2021, with a major caveat.

“We’ve got to be in a safe place,” said Dupaty, MMoCA’s director of events and volunteers.

“At a typical Art Fair on the Square, we get something between 150,000 to 200,000 people on the Square those two days in July,” she said. “Keeping people separated by six feet seems like an impossibility.

“We could have staff in place to maintain distance, signage that encourages people to wear a mask, handwashing stations. But does that give us the assurance we’re doing what we can for our community, to make sure everyone’s safe?”

Hundreds of artists from around the country, as well as some international artists, set up booths at Art Fair on the Square. Last year when the event went virtual, MMoCA applied artist invitations forward to 2021. “We have a lot of invitations to artists out there already,” Dupaty said.

For that reason, and because crowds downtown are tough to wrangle, a scaled-back Art Fair downtown isn’t really an option. Dupaty said her team will discuss eliminating some music stages and cutting back on concessions for safety. Another potential option is a move to the fall.

MMoCA hopes to make at least some plans public by May 10.

“I went to Art Fair on the Square growing up,” Dupaty said. “I understand we look forward to it. I do think we’ll get there but we need to be safe.”

Garver Feed Mill

3241 Garver Green

With new capacity caps in place, Garver Events has been selling out shows with “music that people want to come and dance to,” said director of public programming Bethany Jurewicz. With limited capacity tickets go fast, but those who swing by to pick up a pizza at Ian’s or attend a yoga class upstairs might get to hear one of the bands rehearsing.

“We were hearing from bands, ‘We’re not uncomfortable playing, but we haven’t rehearsed in a year,’” Jurewicz said. “Now bands that book with us get two free rehearsals in the space.”

Last summer, a handful of neighbors across Starkweather Creek complained about noise and reported Garver to the health department, forcing the venue to cancel most of the music outside on the Garver Patio. This summer, many music events will move into the atrium.

Jurewicz would rather be inside anyway. The sound is better, she can control capacity, and a grant from the state allowed Garver to install a new plasma air filtration system.

“As I told the neighborhood, I want to be inside just as much as you want me to be inside,” she said.

The current plan for music outside is jazz on Friday nights and occasionally music during happy hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on a Wednesday or Thursday. Those will be acoustic groups or amplified but small ensembles, Jurewicz said. A bluegrass brunch, hopefully the first of many, is set for May 23.

“It’s possible we will do a festival weekend in September with Bob Queen again,” Jurewicz said. Queen is the creator of Sessions at McPike Park. “He really enjoyed being on the Patio.”

Because weekend weddings don’t kick in consistently until early fall, Jurewicz gets to book some Saturday concerts indoors. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band is set for May 15; the funk band Rare Element is scheduled for May 22.

Capacity for recent shows has been capped at 75. The space has the ability to spread out 150 people total, Jurewicz said, but staff wanted to ease in to live indoor shows.

“Garver’s super lucky in that regard,” Jurewicz said. “We’re huge!”

Music Theatre of Madison

Aug. 13-15, Play Circle Theater, Wisconsin Union, 800 Langdon St.

Starting on May 14, MTM begins a staggered release of a new concept album, “An American Mythology,” co-directed by Adam Qutaishat and Nathan Fosbinder with music and lyrics by various Wisconsin composers. This summer, MTM artists are writing and recording “The Land of the Gifted: A Musical Children’s Book.”

“In terms of the different media we’re using, it’s the same thought,” Randolph said. “Instead of trying to get people to come to us, what can we do to come to them? To create things the curtain doesn’t come down on?”

In August, Randolph herself plans a return to the stage. “The Yellow Wallpaper,” written by Erin McConnell and Evan Lange, is based on the 1892 story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. It’s a first person account of a woman having a gradual mental breakdown while her physician husband gaslights her and confines her to a room with hideous wallpaper.

“The story was celebrated by a lot of white feminists,” Randolph said. “It began attracting people as a horror story — there are elements of psychological horror to it, an unreliable narrator.”

Janine Gardner and her daughter, Trinity, will direct the production, which Randolph said will be livestreamed. She’s hoping to have limited capacity live attendance as well. “We have to wait on the University’s rules, see what the theater is thinking.”

In previous years, MTM has produced work in the Bartell Theatre, FIVE Nightclub, The Brink Lounge, Goodman Community Center and the Frequency.

For this coming season, “we have a good idea of what we want to do next year but some venues are not ready to talk yet,” Randolph said. “The question, ‘What is theater?’ has been floating around. Does it have to be people in a room watching something? I would never want that to go away, that’s a magical experience. But is that the only option?”

Overture Center for the Arts

Pre-pandemic, Madison’s downtown arts center was filling its stages more regularly during the summer with special events and celebrations. This year, there will be “nothing,” according to Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement.

Well, not exactly nothing — there could be weddings and private events, and limited use by the resident theater, dance and music companies. The Jerry Awards, Overture’s regional high school musical theater program, is planning a small performance for students and their family members in mid-May.

But in general, “there will be no performances with public crowds this summer,” Sauers said.

“As far as Broadway and touring national acts, you have to determine this stuff far in advance,” he said. “There are mandates in place and we don’t know what they will be. We’ll also have to scale up staffing.”

Sauers’ focus is on the fall. That’s when resident organizations like Forward Theater and the Madison Symphony Orchestra could be back in the Playhouse and Overture Hall, respectively. The Broadway tour of “Come From Away,” a holdover from the 2020-21 season, is currently set to open Sept. 28.

“The thing about the arts community in Madison — I feel, as a collective, we are all on the same page,” Sauers said. “Decisions are all being made around health and safety of people. I feel good I’m in a community that feels this way.”

Orton-Front Festival

Thursday-Friday, Aug. 26-27, at Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 28-29, Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place

It’s almost funny to think about now in retrospect. But Jordy Loeb remembers that this time last year, some still thought that the Marquette Waterfront Festival might be able to go off in June 2020.

The pandemic quashed those plans, of course. As this summer approaches, the Marquette Neighborhood Association hopes to hold a hybrid festival in late August, tentatively named Orton-Front (part Orton Park Festival, part Waterfront Festival).

“Large public gatherings are not going to be possible in June,” Loeb said. “But we didn't want to abandon that very special festival. And both of those festivals have their own identities. We're trying to bring elements of both of those festivals together.”

The hybrid festival will take place on what is traditional Orton Park Festival weekend, running Aug. 26 and 27 at Orton Park and then switching to Yahara Place Park for Aug. 28 and 29. Loeb said the festival would be an “unrestricted event,” meaning volunteers won’t enforce separate “pods” like at Breese Stevens Field.

“It would not be practical, because it’s not gated or ticketed, to have that kind of crowd control,” Loeb said. “We are looking at adjusting our layout this year to increase the functional space.”

The intention is to make Orton-Front as much like the original festival experience as safely as possible, including food and drink, craft vendors and live music. Most of the bands booked for Waterfront last year are set to play the new dates.

Also returning will be an Orton Park Festival tradition, a performance by Cycropia Aerial Dance. It’s easy to stay six feet apart when you’re suspended 30 feet off the ground.

Cycropia president and administrative director Nataraj Hauser said the 11-member troupe will be at “max vax” in a few weeks and have the rehearsal studio amply spaced out.

“Should COVID again prevent the festival, we will likely release our work as a video stream and hope the donate button works,” Hauser wrote in an email.

So far, reaction from sponsors and neighbors has been overwhelmingly positive. Loeb said the festivals are important to the neighborhood both as a celebration and a fundraiser.

“These are the greatest parties,” Loeb said. “But I always love the charitable end of it. Money does go to a good cause. You’re not just partying in a park, you’re actually doing good things.”

La Fete de Marquette/AtwoodFest/Willy Street Fair

La Fete de Marquette, sponsored by the Wil-Mar Center in early July, is definitely not happening in 2021, Wil-Mar Center executive director Gary Kallas said.

The next Wil-Mar sponsored east side festival is AtwoodFest 2021 at the end of July. Wil-Mar officials say they won’t make an official ruling on whether that festival will go on as planned, but Kallas said his hunch is that it won’t.

The reason is inherent in the name. AtwoodFest, also sponsored by the Barrymore Theatre and the SASY Neighborhood Association, takes over two blocks of Atwood Avenue every summer, and it would be almost impossible for volunteers to control who comes off and on the street.

‘Who wants that job?” Kallas said. “When it’s a free event, come one, come all, and you’re in a street or a park, how do you do it? I can’t find a group of volunteers who want to do that sort of work.”

Festival organizers have had pushback from nearby residents about noise levels at La Fete. Kallas said he doesn’t want to take flak from residents over public health measures they’ve put in place to keep people safe.

That leaves the Willy Street Fair, co-sponsored by Common Wealth Development, in mid-September. Again, no firm decision has been made. But Kallas is more optimistic that the fair will happen.

“We have hope there,” Kallas said. “We have some time there.”

Wisconsin Union Terrace

800 Langdon St.

If you’re a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, faculty member or staff member, the Terrace is already open for you this summer. For everyone else, the Terrace opens on May 10, the day after UW commencement.

Masks are required, and capacity is at 25%, but otherwise the rules are much the same as previous summers — no outside food or drink, and no pets except for service animals.

At this time, there’s no word on whether live music will be part of the mix on the Terrace this summer. The Union is posting updates at terracesummer.com.

