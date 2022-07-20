Student, wrestler, Ho-Chunk dancer — and now a work of art

“Let’s go over there!” Elizah Leonard remembers a cousin saying at a powwow that they and their families attended when she was just 12 or 13 years old.

Leonard and her cousin, both in the festive clothing they had worn as powwow dancers at the Black River Falls event, wound up next to a canopy where the artist Tom Jones had set up a camera and backdrop.

Some seven years later, Leonard discovered that her portrait taken that day had been turned into a prize-winning work of art by Jones, viewed by thousands of people every day at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery as part of an exhibition of contemporary works from around the country.

“I didn’t remember taking that picture until I saw it on Facebook, actually,” recalled Leonard, now 20. She had no idea at the time that “it was going to become such a big thing.”

Besides having her image on the cover of the Outwin portraiture exhibition booklet in Washington, D.C., Leonard, it turns out, has many other accomplishments to her name. After graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School as a standout wrestler, she won an academic scholarship to North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, where she wrestles on the women’s team. In 2021-22, she was named a NWCA Scholar All-American, an honor recognizing both academic and athletic achievement.

A first-generation college student, Leonard is majoring in psychology, and after graduation hopes to return to her community as a counselor or therapist to promote “mental wellness and bring awareness to mental health,” she said.

“With the education I get, I’m going to bring it back to the tribe and help people find the resources that they need to become mentally healthy and physically healthy,” she said.

“A lot of people I talk to are just really lost and sad, and they don’t have the resources to go out and help themselves. A lot of people my age are drinking and doing drugs, and it’s sad to see because our culture is being lost.”

Family life

The oldest of 10 children, Leonard is spending the summer in Ho-Chunk Village with her family, which includes five biological and four adopted siblings. She first learned to wrestle from her dad and brother, and in high school went on to be the first girl from her school to win regionals in the boys division.

“I’m so grateful for wrestling and all it’s given me,” including a keen sense of physical and mental discipline, Leonard said.

“Not a lot of people go to school where I come from, not many Indigenous youth. So I’m breaking those cycles by furthering my education, and really just having a blast with it.

“I must say that: College is so much fun,” she said. “I’m so lucky that I’ve had this opportunity to wrestle for North Central. Wrestling was an opportunity to show me that there is so much out there besides drinking and doing drugs. They say that after you wrestle, everything else is easy.”

Dance is also a big part of her life. When Leonard was around 8, her father started taking her to powwows “every weekend in the summer,” she said.

“We would travel all over the United States. The furthest powwow I’ve been to is the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I just remember traveling everywhere, and meeting different people,” she said. “Now that I’m older, it’s just super-fun. We dance and we sing and eat lots of food — at least I eat lots of food.”

Fancy Dance

In her portrait for Jones’ series “Strong Unrelenting Spirits,” Leonard was dressed for Fancy Dance, a dance style different from the Ho-Chunk Applique style she performs now. The beadwork surrounding her image was sewn directly onto the print by Jones to signify the spirits of ancestors and Leonard’s intergenerational story. Her yellow necklace and earrings were made by her grandfather, the renowned beader Darwin Decamp Jr., and her shawl and dress were made by her mother. (Leonard, who speaks some Ho-Chunk, proudly confided that this summer she finished making her “first dress ever” without her mother’s help.)

Powwows continue to provide an important link for her, Leonard said.

Since the graduation of some friends at her college, “I’m the only Native American now,” she said. “It is kind of hard being the only Native American there and always having to explain.”

But seeing her finished portrait in Jones’ series “Strong Unrelenting Spirts,” “reminded me of where I come from, and that I’m not alone,” she said. “I have all these people supporting me.”