Stephen Fleischman closes out a nearly 30-year, transformational career at MMoCA

The design of the museum, while led by Pelli, was influenced heavily by Fleischman who worked side-by-side with the Argentinian architect to create a building that fit the city and was welcoming for guests and artists.

“He was great because he was a little more of a traditionalist and that suited me really well,” said Fleischman. “He wasn’t about giving us some curved, linear building where the walls were slanted this way or that way or made out of a bizarre material. He was such a gentleman. He would never blow you off. He would take things to heart.”

Path back to Madison

Fleischman, 65, was born in Boston and raised in Newton, Massachusetts. After high school he spent a year hitchhiking across the U.S. before coming to Madison in the fall of 1973 where he ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 1977. He came here because of his mother, who in the 1930s studied under famed English professor Helen C. White.