'Step in the right direction': Overture Center unveils itself again as more murals removed

"We are thrilled to see Overture Center unveil itself … and hopefully bring even more art back to Downtown," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Madison Central Business Improvement District, or BID.

The building's entrance suffered "a sad coincidence" on May 29, when a vehicle missed a curve at the corner of Dayton and State streets and plowed into the building, damaging both the exterior and causing some interior damage, Vogel said.

Over the next two nights, after a protest Downtown against police brutality that turned violent, rioters smashed windows and did further damage along the State Street side of Overture Center and the adjoining Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

The damage to the building from the two incidents totaled $600,000, Vogel said. Most was covered by insurance, although Overture had to pay a $10,000 deductible for each of the two incidents, he said, and the claims have caused Overture's insurance premiums to rise.