State Street murals, Black Lives Matter inspire new gallery show

The weather has not cooperated. Instead, on Sunday afternoon, Marzen plans to host back-to-back openings with 10 people inside at a time and artists in the show participating over Zoom. They’re also hosting “Art Toast” events, in which they interview artists about their recent work (the next one of these is Nov. 19).

LeMay will add a way to purchase the works in the show to her Integrated Art website. And they may add artists as the show goes on.

“The ongoing effort I want to put in is mentorship,” she said. “It was Tony who said, ‘I want to learn about what you do. I want to learn about the art scene.’ It was his drive and enthusiasm that I saw.”

For Catteruccia, the show is the first step toward something new professionally, connected both to his artwork and to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We were saying, what’s a way we can — instead of reacting — how can we educate, how can we make them understand,” he said. “A lot of time when people hear these words or see things going on, they make it a political standpoint ... we remove that. This is important to everyone, not just this color or that color.

“This show is a haven. If I support BLM, and that person supports BLM, we’re saying the same thing.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.