2 shows canceled at Overture; other local performances affected

The shows at Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts have been canceled in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The Amateurs, Forward Theater Company’s play about a troupe of actors trying to avoid the Black Plague in 14th Century Europe, had been scheduled to run March 15 - April 5.
The MadHatters Spring 2020 concert, scheduled for April 3, was called off.
The Overture Center said Friday it is in talks with producers of other shows and the situation “is changing hourly.”
The theater said it will notify ticket holders of any additional cancellations, which also will be posted on the website.
The center said it has taken other steps to slow the spread, such as reducing points of contact and continuously disinfecting surfaces like railings and arm rests. For example, guests are asked to show their tickets rather than handing them to ushers.
Sick employees have been told to stay home, and the center is asking patrons to do the same if they are felling ill.
FPC music venues suspend shows
The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theater and High Noon Saloon have called off events through March 31.
FPC Live is working to reschedule its March events, the company said in a release.
Ticket holders will receive email notifications with additional information. The four venues will also be updating their social media channels.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to keep Madison healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in our venues again very soon,” the release said.
Barrymore Theatre reschedules shows
The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., has rescheduled a March 28 performance by comedian Steven Wright for Oct. 3.
An appearance by radio talk show host Stephanie Miller scheduled for March 21 is now set for June 27.
Shows by ZZ Ward and Robert Cray will be rescheduled, but no dates have been set. Whether Gaelic Storm will perform March 20 is still being discussed, said the theater's general manager Steve Sperling.
WCO cancels shows
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said it made the difficult decision to cancel the March 14 and March 29 performances of Beethoven Lives Next Door, a family series concert held at the Goodman Community Center.
It also canceled its March 27 Masterworks III Concert at the Capitol Theater.
"We ask for your patience as we work to determine all of the options we will be able to offer to ticket holders," the WCO said in an e-mail to its supporters. "We are deeply grateful for your understanding. We’ll also keep you informed of the status of all our upcoming performances as we continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days and weeks."
Two Crows postpones show till November
Two Crows Theatre Co. in Spring Green, a professional theater company comprised of actors and actresses from American Players Theatre, has postponed the final show of its season.
“The Aliens,” a play by Annie Baker, was scheduled to open April 2 at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret in downtown Spring Green but will be moved to the company’s 2020-21 season that begins in November.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Rob Doyle, artistic director at Two Crows. “That is why, with very heavy hearts, we are announcing the unfortunate and premature end of our second season.”
DreamBank closed temporarily
Programming at American Family's DreamBank has been canceled. "The health and well-being of our guests and dreamers are of utmost importance to us, so in an effort to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to close DreamBank through at least March 31. This means all events and room reservations are canceled, and the entire space will be closed."