2 shows canceled at Overture; other local performances affected

"We ask for your patience as we work to determine all of the options we will be able to offer to ticket holders," the WCO said in an e-mail to its supporters. "We are deeply grateful for your understanding. We’ll also keep you informed of the status of all our upcoming performances as we continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days and weeks."

Two Crows postpones show till November

Two Crows Theatre Co. in Spring Green, a professional theater company comprised of actors and actresses from American Players Theatre, has postponed the final show of its season.

“The Aliens,” a play by Annie Baker, was scheduled to open April 2 at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret in downtown Spring Green but will be moved to the company’s 2020-21 season that begins in November.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Rob Doyle, artistic director at Two Crows. “That is why, with very heavy hearts, we are announcing the unfortunate and premature end of our second season.”

DreamBank closed temporarily

Programming at American Family's DreamBank has been canceled. "The health and well-being of our guests and dreamers are of utmost importance to us, so in an effort to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to close DreamBank through at least March 31. This means all events and room reservations are canceled, and the entire space will be closed."

