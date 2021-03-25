'Sheltering in Poems' finds the words for Wisconsin's pandemic year

Early in 2020’s COVID-19 closures, there was a ripple of possibility among those whose creative practice was already solitary. Kubasta, a writer and teacher, recalled a “great burst of energy” and the “hopefulness, at the beginning, that being freed from a particular time frame would mean different things.”

Fairly quickly, that was revealed to be “a pretty privileged response,” she said. “That may have been true for some people, but not for others. ... There was a recognition that if someone has time for extra creative work, that means somebody else is doing the work to allow them time for that.”

Wendy Vardaman created the cover and interior art for “Sheltering in Poems,” sales of which will mostly cover the costs of printing. WFOP canceled its conference this spring, so for now, the anthology is the place to find Wisconsin poets together.

“Art and poetry gives you a safe buffer between the swirl of clear emotions and the fog of unclear emotions,” said Kelly Hamilton. “It gives you a safe space to sort them out, to find humor, to find the words. Sometimes to name a thing makes it less frustrating, less terrifying even.

“To have a collection of poets processing our actual lived lives in these odd days gives us all something to point our attention to. Every piece is going to be an artistic window to gaze out of in the middle of all this. None of us are in this alone, even though all our experiences are unique.”

