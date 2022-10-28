Severed head plays starring role in 'enormous' Madison Opera production

Along with its largest-ever orchestra and a star soprano in the title role, Madison Opera’s upcoming production of “Salome” is promising another showstopper: a severed head.

In July, makeup artist Liz Rathke was assigned the job of creating the cut-off head of St. John the Baptist, which is delivered onstage to Salome in the 1905 opera composed by Richard Strauss. The body part had to look real, and not just a bit. It had to bear an exact resemblance to the baritone Craig Irvin, who sings the role of the (then-still-alive) St. John the Baptist, or Jochanaan.

“He just got his facial hair yesterday,” said Rathke, as she combed her fingers through the copycat Jochanaan’s beard and hair made from a theatrical wig and secured with contact cement. “We’ve been living together for a while.”

“Salome,” pronounced sa-luh-may and based on an 1896 play by Oscar Wilde, tells the biblical story of the stepdaughter of Herod Antipas. Herod Antipas asks Salome to dance for him, promising to give her anything she wants in return. She finally agrees and performs the seductive “Dance of the Seven Veils,” then demands the head of John the Baptist.

So while the music is at center, the head is the most important prop. Or more than a prop. It’s almost another cast member.

“There’s been so much fuss,” Rathke said, “the stage manager said this head should have its own dressing room.”

The lead role of Madison Opera’s Salome is played by Amanda Majeski, an Illinois native who now lives in Sheboygan -- although her fast-rising opera career has her traveling worldwide. Majeski, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2014 and performed in Madison Opera’s 2021 Opera in the Park, has been described by “Opera News” magazine as “an artist of singular finesse and aristocratic energy” with a “supple, glittering voice.” Her husband, bass-baritone Sam Handley, will make his Madison opera debut as the 2nd soldier in “Salome.”

While only 100 minutes long, the opera -- to be performed in German with projected English translation Nov. 4 and 6 in Overture Hall -- is an “enormous” production, said Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith.

“This is the largest orchestra we’ve ever had in the pit,” with 73 musicians rather than the usual 50 accompanying the singers. “There are 17 principal roles” onstage, Smith said. “It’s a massive show. It’s dramatic. It’s thrilling. It’s like nothing we’ve ever done.”

Madison Opera decided to take on “Salome” after a request from Majeski, who wanted to perform the title role near home before she performs it next spring with Houston Grand Opera.

“The title role of ‘Salome’ is one of the hardest of all roles in opera,” said Smith. “She’s onstage the entire time. It’s an amazing role, and Amanda is a truly world-class singer -- who lives in Wisconsin.”

“When the idea came up, I thought – okay, let’s do it,” Smith said. “It’s a big undertaking for this company, the ‘head’ being part of it. For the longest time, that was on my to-do list: ‘We’re going to need a head!’”

Rathke, a trained illustrator and painter who works as a video director at ETC in Middleton, has been doing makeup, scenery painting and even some set design for Madison Opera for decades.

To build the head, “I cannibalized two other latex masks, though neither of them looked anything like this,” she said of the finished product. One of the original masks resembled a Hunchback of Notre Dame figure, with a nose thick with warts.

So to make a head resembling singer Irvin’s, Rathke cut, shaped, used special adhesives on the latex, then finished the “skin” with layers of surgical fabric and more liquid latex. For ideas, she also watched a lot of “Face Off” -- a Syfy channel reality show where prosthetic makeup artists compete against one another.

The head’s severed neck looks gruesomely realistic until Rathke juts her hand inside to reveal a cavity that “is where the blood mechanics will go,” she explains. From that cavity, a fake stage blood will drip out as young Salome kisses and caresses the head on stage during her final aria.

“He will be freshly executed” at that point in the story, Rathke said. Even though the artificial head is quite lightweight, Majeski “will have to handle it in a way that makes it seem like it really weighs 20 pounds.”

“Since he was onstage just before he gets murdered off-stage, this (head) had to look pretty convincing to give that illusion,” Rathke said. “He needs to look freshly dead, but not fully living color. It’s (about) trying to do a balancing act between cadaver colors and something that matches the makeup that the singer’s actually going to be wearing onstage. And then – there’s the challenge of seeing what it’s going to look like under the actual stage lights, which might change everything. I’ll probably be working on him during rehearsals before we open.”

About a week before opening, Madison Opera also scheduled an entire “head and blood rehearsal” dedicated to just the head scene, focused on Salome’s movements and her safety as the liquid oozes on to the stage floor.

“It’s not only how does the blood come out, but where does it go, how safe is it,” Smith said. “We take this as seriously as anything we do for the safety of the singer.”

And as for the reaction of Irvin, the singer who plays John the Baptist? The baritone, who has known Majeski since the two were resident artists at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, is mostly focused on the heavy singing demands of a Strauss opera. Performing Jochanaan, he said, is athletically similar to playing the position of lineman on the football field.

Irvin sent photos taken with his iPhone to Rathke as the artist was creating the head. When Irvin finally saw it in person, “I was so impressed,” he said. “It’s creepy, but fun.”

“My mom, dad and wife are coming (to the performance), as well as some friends,” Irvin said. “I’m looking forward to getting their feedback as to what they think of the head when it comes onstage, and Salome kisses my decapitated head.”