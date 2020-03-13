Remaining 'Wicked' shows canceled, entertainment options dwindle

The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., is working to reschedule its shows. A March 28 performance by comedian Steven Wright is now scheduled for Oct. 3. An appearance by radio talk show host Stephanie Miller scheduled for March 21 is now set for June 27. Robert Cray is rescheduled for Sept. 4.

Programming at American Family's DreamBank has been canceled. "The health and well-being of our guests and dreamers are of utmost importance to us, so in an effort to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to close DreamBank through at least March 31. This means all events and room reservations are canceled, and the entire space will be closed."

High schools with musicals in progress had them canceled. La Follette's production of "13: The Musical," and West's production of "9 to 5: The Musical" won't have a second weekend of performances.

Edgewood High School won't put on "The Sound of Music" this weekend as planned, but is looking to reschedule it later in the semester.

The Wisconsin Film Festival, which was set to begin April 2, and present 155 films over eight days in five venues, is not going to happen this year.

"The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years," organizers said in a statement. "Festival staff and programmers are already looking forward to next year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, April 8–15, 2021."

