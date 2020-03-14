Remaining 'Wicked' shows canceled, entertainment options dwindle amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Overture Center has canceled all of its events through April 13 — including remaining performances of the traveling Broadway musical “Wicked” — part of a growing wave of entertainment cancellations amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The annual Wisconsin Film Festival, which was set to begin April 2, and present 155 films over eight days in five venues, also is among the major events that won’t be taking place this year.
“The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years,” organizers said in a statement. “Festival staff and programmers are already looking forward to next year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, April 8–15, 2021.”
Overture’s announcement Friday came after an order by Public Health Madison and Dane County “to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” which went into effect at 5 p.m.
“Complying with that directive, Overture Center is closing its doors and canceling all performances and events effective immediately,” Gary Kohn, Overture’s director of public relations, said.
“We are taking proactive steps to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect the health of our community,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “We realize these orders make a substantial impact on the lives of people in our community, and we believe they are necessary to protect public health.”
“Wicked” began Wednesday and was to run through March 29 in Overture Hall. “Existing ticket holders will have priority access to purchase tickets to ‘Wicked’ when we reschedule this engagement,” Kohn said.
Overture will automatically refund “Wicked” tickets to those who paid by credit card. The refunds should post to accounts by the end of March, Kohn said.
Those who paid for their tickets with cash or check will receive a refund check by mail.
Shows scheduled for Overture included “The Amateurs,” Forward Theater Company’s play about a troupe of actors trying to avoid the Black Plague in 14th century Europe. It had been scheduled to run March 15 to April 5.
Other entertainment options around town are diminishing as concern about the spread of COVID-19 increases.
The Madison Children Museum is closed for at least two weeks. Madison public libraries will remain open, but are canceling most programming until further notice.
Area movie theaters are staying open. “We’re upping our cleanliness habits,” said one local theater manager.
FPC Live — which runs The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theater and High Noon Saloon — is working to reschedule March events, the company said in a notice to concertgoers.
“At the direction of state and local government, and in an abundance of caution we are working to reschedule/postpone all events through March 31,” a notice from FPC Live said.
The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., is working to reschedule its shows. A March 28 performance by comedian Steven Wright is now scheduled for Oct. 3. An appearance by radio talk show host Stephanie Miller scheduled for March 21 is now set for June 27. Robert Cray is rescheduled for Sept. 4.
Programming at American Family’s DreamBank has been canceled. “The health and well-being of our guests and dreamers are of utmost importance to us, so in an effort to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to close DreamBank through at least March 31. This means all events and room reservations are canceled, and the entire space will be closed.”
High schools with musicals in progress had them canceled. La Follette’s production of “13: The Musical,” and West’s production of “9 to 5: The Musical” won’t have a second weekend of performances.
Edgewood High School won’t put on “The Sound of Music” this weekend as planned but is looking to reschedule it later in the semester.