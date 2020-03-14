Remaining 'Wicked' shows canceled, entertainment options dwindle amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Overture Center has canceled all of its events through April 13 — including remaining performances of the traveling Broadway musical “Wicked” — part of a growing wave of entertainment cancellations amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The annual Wisconsin Film Festival, which was set to begin April 2, and present 155 films over eight days in five venues, also is among the major events that won’t be taking place this year.

“The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years,” organizers said in a statement. “Festival staff and programmers are already looking forward to next year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, April 8–15, 2021.”

Overture’s announcement Friday came after an order by Public Health Madison and Dane County “to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” which went into effect at 5 p.m.

“Complying with that directive, Overture Center is closing its doors and canceling all performances and events effective immediately,” Gary Kohn, Overture’s director of public relations, said.