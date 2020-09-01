Q&A: Playwright Rachel Lynett writes fast and 'darkly comedic'

She works there as Rachel Spurgers and taught a course, Introduction to African-American Performance, this summer in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama. (Rachel Lynett is the name she uses for all her creative work.)

Lynett spoke with the Cap Times recently over video chat.

Why did you want to start a theater company?

I didn’t want to start a theater company! I don’t think anybody wants to. You get pulled into it.

The selfish part of it is I write a lot of plays. They get produced like once a month, which is really exciting, but theaters are like eight months behind me. So when I write something brand new, I wish there was a way to work on it. It would make the play stronger for when I submit it if I can workshop it on my own.

I live on State Street in Madison, so I had a front seat to the protests. Where my apartment is, police teargassed it so much that it got stuck in my apartment. When I tried to go downstairs to get air I had an officer point a gun at me and tell me to go back upstairs. Me and my cat were struggling, not knowing what to do.