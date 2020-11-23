Q&A: Kenechi Unachukwu brings street photography approach to protests

First of them were just in black and white film, but for the ones that were digital, I did edit them. I think it removes some of the distractions that color can have, and it draws detail to the important things. You’re forced to pay more attention to the emotion that things are conveying, as well as the interplay between light and shadow and how that makes the subject more poignant.

I definitely want to continue documenting the protests and gatherings here in Madison for as long as I am here. One thing I want to say is that I’m not here for a lot of the things that happen. There are a lot of people who are out there on the streets everyday protesting, so I don’t want to convey that my photography is the end-all, be-all of everything that’s happening in Madison. I’m not out there on the streets everyday, and it’s important to call out the people who are. I want to give a shout-out to the organizers who are organizing the events that I get to photograph at: organizers like Urban Triage, Black Umbrella, Madison Lake. Those guys are the ones who are putting in the work everyday on the streets, giving me the platform for me to photograph and people the platform to protest and say what’s on their minds.