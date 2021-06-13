Q&A: Artist Rita Mawuena Benissan captures her Ghanaian heritage under one big umbrella

Now people are saying, “OK, I can't go to a museum, I can’t go into a space. But on Instagram, I just go on my phone, and all this history is accessible to me.” They’re seeing a different perspective on how Ghana was.

A lot of times they don’t have these photos or have access to them, so how are they going to see these moments? Or even the different traditional music? You’ll see documentation from other databases on YouTube, and I’m able to place those on our page. Like – Louis Armstrong, he performed in Ghana. All these different historical moments have been forgotten, but now you’re able to see these photos, these videos, and embrace that moment.

How do you see your role as a cultural curator?

In a way, now, Si Hene is becoming like the messenger from the chief to his people — being able to continue those legacies on our page, and having these stories, these photos out, and continue that story. Some of the chiefs, they might not have Instagram, they might not have social media. So how do they tell their story to people who are using Instagram?