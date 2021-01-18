Professor-student play 'The Niceties' remembers when we still tried to talk it out

A prescient warning

When Milwaukee Repertory Theater produced “The Niceties” in fall 2019, the play touched a nerve. At a weekend matinee, some audience members felt insulted. Others were disheartened, angry or sad.

Asked if she considered her play hopeful, Burgess said no.

“I’m a neurotic fatalist at heart,” she said. One director who’d worked on many productions of the play told Burgess there’s a real Act III, “which is the audience does after they see it. I’m hopeful about that,” she said.

“But I don’t think it’s hopeful. I think it’s a warning. ... If we don’t know how to talk to each other and agree about what’s true, about our society, about each other, it can’t go well for anyone. No one wins in that scenario.”

For this virtual production, Forward Theater is hosting six talkbacks via Zoom, starting Friday at 8:30 p.m. Burgess isn’t sure if the virtual format will allow people to take the play less personally, but she hopes theatergoers watch with, or at the same time as, friends and family.

It’s easier to have hard conversations with people you have relationships with, she said. Theater is not a solitary art form. Those conversations are the point.

“I spent five months living with my parents this year. People are now in more intergenerational settings than they’ve ever been,” Burgess said. “I hope that’s an avenue for conversation. A lot of us are Janine and Zoe in a house together.”

