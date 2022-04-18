Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Kanopy Dance show at Overture

Positive COVID-19 test results among several performers and crew members have forced the cancellation of next weekend’s performances by Kanopy Dance Company scheduled for the Overture Center.

The decision was made late Sunday night to postpone the planned show, titled “Kanopy Redux: No Limits,” until October 20-23 after several members of the production’s technical and artistic team tested positive, said Susanne Voeltz, associate director for Kanopy.

The positive tests emerged “despite strict adherence to comprehensive COVID safety protocols that have been in place during the two-month rehearsal process (that exceeded some 200 hours) for the show,” said a statement from the Madison-based modern dance company.

Performing arts companies and venues have generally kept strict protocols in place after emerging from a pandemic shutdown in 2020 that dealt a huge blow to the performing arts.

“With so many Broadway shows having to cancel performances due to COVID – including ‘Plaza Suite’ with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick testing positive -- we have been particularly vigilant (and) monitoring carefully,” Voeltz said in an email.

At this time, no other upcoming shows at the Overture Center for the Arts have been affected, said Overture spokeswoman Shari Gasper.

The Overture box office will contact all "Kanopy Redux" ticket-holders, Voeltz said. Current ticket-holders can exchange their tickets for the new fall date or request a refund.

One of the costume designers for “Kanopy Redux: No Limits,” New York-based Wisconsin native David Quinn, was profiled in a story previewing the show in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.