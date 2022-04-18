 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Kanopy Dance show at Overture

Lisa Thurrell fits sleeve on dancer's leotard by David Quinn - show canceled

Kanopy Dance co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell fits Stormy Gaylord for the Priestess Cassandra costume, designed by David Quinn. Kanopy had to postpone its planned performances of "Kanopy Redux," scheduled for next weekend

Positive COVID-19 test results among several performers and crew members have forced the cancellation of next weekend’s performances by Kanopy Dance Company scheduled for the Overture Center.

The decision was made late Sunday night to postpone the planned show, titled “Kanopy Redux: No Limits,” until October 20-23 after several members of the production’s technical and artistic team tested positive, said Susanne Voeltz, associate director for Kanopy.

Stormy Gaylord trying out costume - Kanopy show postponed

Kanopy Dance's Stormy Gaylord tries out the Priestess Cassandra costume for "Kanopy Redux," which the dance company had to postpone because of positive COVID-19 test results among cast and crew. 

The positive tests emerged “despite strict adherence to comprehensive COVID safety protocols that have been in place during the two-month rehearsal process (that exceeded some 200 hours) for the show,” said a statement from the Madison-based modern dance company.

Costumes for "Views from a Fleeting World" -show postponed

In costumes designed by Karen Young, Kanopy Dance Company dancers — from left, Brad Orego, Solomon Bowser and Miye Bishop — demonstrate the movement in Rioult's red accordion "Samurai" skirt. The costumes were to be used in "Views from a Fleeting World," originally scheduled for a Kanopy performance next weekend.

Performing arts companies and venues have generally kept strict protocols in place after emerging from a pandemic shutdown in 2020 that dealt a huge blow to the performing arts.

“With so many Broadway shows having to cancel performances due to COVID – including ‘Plaza Suite’ with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick testing positive -- we have been particularly vigilant (and) monitoring carefully,” Voeltz said in an email.

At this time, no other upcoming shows at the Overture Center for the Arts have been affected, said Overture spokeswoman Shari Gasper.

The Overture box office will contact all "Kanopy Redux" ticket-holders, Voeltz said. Current ticket-holders can exchange their tickets for the new fall date or request a refund.

One of the costume designers for “Kanopy Redux: No Limits,” New York-based Wisconsin native David Quinn, was profiled in a story previewing the show in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal.

