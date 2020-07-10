Poetry transcends politics in APT's Langston Hughes play

On the night before his trial, Langston Hughes is rehearsing. Joseph McCarthy’s Un-American Activities Committee has accused Hughes of being a communist, and he’s got to testify on his own behalf. Politics for artists, he says, can be dangerous.

“Politics in any country had better be disguised as poetry,” Hughes says. “Politics can be the graveyard of the poet. And only poetry can be his resurrection.”

As Hughes, Gavin Lawrence takes center screen in APT’s reading of Carlyle Brown’s play “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been…,” set to post publicly on PBS Wisconsin on Friday, July 10.

This is a role Lawrence performed at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis in 2012, with a playwright he’s worked with for years — locally, APT staged Brown’s “The African Company Presents Richard III” in 2016. David Daniel, an APT core company member who recently featured in a Chekhov mini-comedy and “As You Like It,” directs.