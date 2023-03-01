The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters is hosting Poetry & Pi(e), an event featuring poetry readings and pie on Pi Day, March 14, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Poetry & Pi(e) will feature readings by new Wisconsin Poet Laureate Nicholas Gulig, an associate professor of languages and literatures at UW-Whitewater, and outgoing Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a writer and performance artist.

The event will be in the Promenade Lounge at the Overture Center, 201 State St. Pies will come from Hubbard Avenue Diner in Middleton.

Gulig will attend in person, while Hamilton will read remotely.

"Bringing people together and shining a light on brilliance in Wisconsin is the heart of our work," Erika Monroe-Kane, the academy's executive director, said in a release. "We are thrilled to provide an opportunity to hear the elegant, intimate poems of Nicholas Gulig and the compelling, artful work of Dasha Kelly Hamilton."

The event can be experienced in-person or remotely. Tickets are $20 for academy members and $25 for non-members. Online, the event is free for academy members and $5 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at wisconsinacademy.org/evenings/poetry-pie-2023.

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'