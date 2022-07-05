PlayTime Productions announces its final bow after 43 years

PlayTime Productions, one of Wisconsin’s only all-children theatre companies, is closing its doors after 43 years of student-centered performances.

Twice a year, PlayTime and its cast of around 25 child actors hosted 16 shows in public spaces around the Dane County Area. PlayTime shared productions with about 4,000 children and families at an accessible cost.

In a letter sent to alumni, families and friends last week, Artistic/Managing Director Reyane Leach said the pandemic wreaked havoc with the organization’s structure, and the operation had “taken its final bow.”

“Truthfully, the organization was at a turning point with a growing need for revitalization of staff and adequate, sustainable funding,” she said. “Unfortunately, the opportunity for transition and training has passed.”

Many of PlayTime’s music and production crew, in addition to those in its production and management positions, have retired, Leach added. While the organization had begun a process to fill those positions, transition efforts were halted in March 2020.

Two years later, Leach decided to cease all production — at least for now.

“I’m so grateful to have had a 23-year career working with children and families in the arts,” she said. “I just adored working with children and giving them a worthwhile activity that we could share with other families and children in the audience.”

Leach first got involved with PlayTime as a spectator, taking her four children to see a 1992 play in the old Mount Horeb Public Library.

“I was a mom with four kids looking for something to do,” she said. “It was affordable because it was just $2, but once a year is really all we could afford back in the day. I know from personal experience what it meant to me.”

The organization’s founder, Henrietta “Teddy” Studt, made PlayTime a traveling organization to benefit people like Leach. Especially in areas just outside of Madison around that time, exposure to the arts could be hard to come by, Leach said.

“It would be a pretty big deal and pretty expensive to take your family downtown,” she said. “And there wasn’t a lot of theater available except for in the high schools. So virtually no opportunity for kids younger than that.”

Leach’s own son got involved with PlayTime in the spring of 1997. That’s when she said she was able to see its value for performers as well.

‘Just such a gift’

Actors in third to eighth grade involved with PlayTime learned how to act out an hourlong play with eight to 10 music numbers, hand-written by Studt. Through practicing, students learned skills like reading and memorization. Through traveling, they practiced teamwork and responsibility.

Kurt Studt, Teddy’s son, said his mother’s touch in every performance was striking, even after she left the company.

Studt wrote a character named Henrietta, her full first name, and included the phrase “yes, dear,” a distinct phrase of her husband’s, in each performance. Teddy Studt died in 2010.

“My mother had a fun, offbeat sense of humor,” Kurt Studt said. “We were there when she was writing the scripts and writing the songs ... and later we got to see our children in her plays. It was just such a gift.”

The family connections didn’t stop there. PlayTime even provided the inspiration for Kurt Studt’s son’s name, Kai.

“Kai was in the Snow Queen,” Kurt Studt said. “It just so happens that when Kai was born and we were thinking about a name, one of the main reasons we settled on the name Kai is because that’s the lead character in the Snow Queen. And he got to play that character.”

Kai Studt, who just graduated from high school, keeps signed posters from every year he participated in Playtime Productions in his bedroom. The troupe gave him a sense of humor and confidence, he said, adding he’s not afraid to make a fool out of himself for a good laugh.

“I don’t remember anything from late elementary school through middle school. I just remember PlayTime,” Kai Studt said. “If you ask me what I learned in classes one year, I couldn’t tell you. But I could tell you what show we did at PlayTime.”

Park Players

Teddy Studt founded PlayTime after a group of children came to her in 1979, wanting to perform a play. The group knew Studt had been an actress, and knocked on her door asking for guidance.

After the first play, Studt helped found “Park Players,” an outdoor children’s summertime production. Soon after, she decided to add a fall and winter play and started Playtime Productions.

Seventh-grader Preston Doll participated in the program for two years, until the pandemic put a stop to the program.

“I learned how to communicate with people, how to public speak, and just social skills,” Preston said. “It has been a very big part of my life in the past few years. Getting to work with so many people who had never acted, had acted once or who had acted many times was just so exciting. You carry on the life skills you learn there.”

Acting also helps students develop empathy and communication skills on a deeper level, Leach said.

“Body language, looking at people and understanding them and learning what it’s like to be in somebody else’s shoes,” she said. “When you are playing the character of somebody else, you have to think outside yourself.”

Leach said PlayTime will be remembered not only by the children who participated in it but the greater Madison community.

“People will miss out on that home town, neighborhood arts experience” she said. “There’s nothing else like it.”

