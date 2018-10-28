For staffers at Oakwood Village, the term “great pumpkin” takes on a whole new meaning.
The sixth annual No Carve Pumpkin Decorating Contest is underway at the continuing-care retirement community on Madison’s West Side (another one takes place at its sister campus on the East Side, Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge). That means many employees are spending time after work and on lunch breaks with one goal in mind: to create the cutest, cleverest, most captivating pumpkin of them all.
The No Carve Pumpkin Decorating Contest has become a yearly celebration at Oakwood Village University West, stirring creativity and prompting friendly rivalries between departments intent on squashing the competition. In mid-October, every one of Oakwood’s 23 departments gets a pumpkin — a hefty pepo, about 10 pounds’ worth — and sets to work over the next two weeks, armed with paint brushes, hot glue guns and imagination.
The designs are kept top-secret until the day of the big reveal — this year, on Oct. 26. That’s when the completed pumpkin masterpieces are put on display in the windows of a long, sunny skywalk on the Oakwood campus, and residents, visitors and staff members are invited to vote for their favorite.
The top vote-getter wins a department pizza party and — far more important — bragging rights, at least until the next Halloween.
“We think about it all year,” said Oakwood pharmacy technician Jayne Vivian as she and her pharmacy co-workers Tracy Head and Madison Malling picked out an orange beauty from the pumpkins assembled by Savannah Conradt, lead horticulturist at Oakwood Village.
The pharmacy team is the contest’s reigning champion, having won in 2017 for its “Flamingos in Paradise” pumpkin display. Many pharmacy staffers will lend their talents to this year’s entry, said Head, a pharmacist.
“You don’t have to have fancy supplies” to make a prize-winning pumpkin, she said. “We all just bring craft supplies we might have at home in a closet.” In fact, some past pharmacy pumpkins have been embellished using her son’s old Play Doh.
Pumpkin decorating is a way for staffers to show off their creativity — something they don’t necessarily get to do in their day-to-day jobs — and to spend time together having fun, she said.
Oakwood Village dining services manager Nikole Campbell and dining room coordinator Stephanie Hansen make up another top vote-getting team, representing the dining services department. Over the years they’ve created pumpkins such as a Minion inspired by the movie “Despicable Me,” using an old pair of jeans for the clothes, a Big Bird-inspired pumpkin covered in feathers, and a Winnie the Pooh with his head stuck in a honey pot.
The Oakwood Village contest has only one rule: Don’t cut into the pumpkin.
After that, anything goes. Decorators use acrylic paints, along with glued-on materials such as glitter, sequins, toys, recyclables and more — not to mention plenty of planning, time and persistence.
Want to start your own pumpkin competition? A few tips from the Oakwood staff:
- Brainstorm ideas well ahead of mid-October, Campbell said. The website/app Pinterest has lots of designs that might spark your interest, but give it your own twist. Think about a design that will be recognizable, so it makes an instant impact on your viewer.
- Plan ahead, Vivian added. What shape pumpkin is best for your design? Consider size: do you need a big “canvas” for your masterpiece? What angle will viewers see it from?
- Preserve your pumpkin: Carry it from the bottom, not from the fragile stem. Store it outside or in the refrigerator to prevent rot. Don’t set it on concrete, Conradt said
—
- that can cause rot, too.
- If you plan to paint your pumpkin as a base for your design, leave lots of time for the paint to dry, Hansen said
—
- at least 24 hours, if not more.
- That’ll give you time to gather your materials. Think creatively. Campbell and Hansen used mason jar lids to make the eyes of their Minion. Head found pink feather boas at the dollar store and her team used them to decorate their flamingo
—
- along with Styrofoam, seashells and hair curlers.
- Get a hot glue gun and stock up on the glue sticks, big-time. You’ll need them to attach all your clever props to your pumpkin!