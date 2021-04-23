Pao Lor's 'Modern Jungles' explores his childhood journey from Laos to Green Bay

Sometimes, Pao Lor stands along the bank of the Fox River near his home in Kimberly and wonders if his parents will recognize him in the afterlife. If they will be proud of him, if they might disavow him.

For an accomplished educator and author of the new memoir “Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee’s Childhood Story of Survival,” those seem to be questions with obvious or simple answers. But with Lor’s life, the culture he grew up in and even the book he wrote, nothing is obvious or simple.

“Modern Jungles,” published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, is a powerful tale of Lor’s childhood that began in Laos, shifted to a camp in Thailand for Hmong refugees before settling in Green Bay. He came to the U.S. an orphan: His father was murdered while the family was making their escape from Laos and his mother did not survive the crossing of the Mekong River from Laos to Thailand.

“It’s reflecting on how the Hmong culture has transformed,” he said of his riverside thoughts. “My parents passed away when we were so young and the world was completely different than the world I am in now. I have changed so much from when they saw me.”

“Modern Jungles” is a story in which Lor’s transformation parallels that of his culture, and that’s his intention.