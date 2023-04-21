Five touring Broadway shows will mark their Madison premieres next season at the Overture Center for the Arts, the Downtown venue announced Thursday.

“Disney’s Aladdin” (Oct. 10-15), a “My Fair Lady” with a modern twist (Nov. 21-26), the quirky “Beetlejuice” (Jan. 9-14), “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (June 11-16, 2024) and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (July 9-21, 2024) will all be newcomers to the Overture Hall stage.

Returning Broadway titles also joining the 2023-24 season are the classic “Les Miserables” (Feb. 14-18) and the ABBA hit-stacked “Mamma Mia!” (March 19-24).

“I think it’s a very strong season,” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer, who helped unveil the lineup in an online and in-person event Thursday evening.

The Overture Center surveys its most ardent Broadway patrons to see which shows they would most like to see in Madison. All the premieres — especially “Moulin Rouge,” “Aladdin,” “Beetlejuice” and “Tina” — ranked high on the list of requests, Sauers said.

“I like that there’s a good mix — for families, a classic, and something like ‘Beetlejuice,’” a musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie whose Broadway run was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still has garnered a youthful fan base, he said.

“It attracts a youthful demographic,” Sauers said. “Young adults, teens. People have been coming to the show dressed like the characters — so I think it’s going to be really, really fun.”

“My Fair Lady” will come to the Overture Hall stage after its previously scheduled appearance in Madison was canceled because of the pandemic. Centered on the “Pygmalion”-inspired story of Eliza Doolittle, the 1957 Lerner and Loewe musical “was a title that people wanted to see,” Sauers said. “There’s a new modern twist to it that really supports women’s empowerment.”

The season’s biggest headliner will likely be “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” winner of 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical. That show will have a two-week run, the longest of any Broadway tour in Overture’s 2023-24 season.

Set in the late 1890s but filled with 20th-century pop hits, the jukebox musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie “Moulin Rouge!” starring Nicole Kidman in the role of Satine. Musical theater star Karen Olivo, who moved to Madison in 2013 after winning a Tony Award as Anita in “West Side Story,” originated the role of Satine on Broadway, to rave reviews.

18 shows for 'Overture Presents'

Along with its Broadway season booked for the 2,255-seat Overture Hall, the Overture Center on Thursday announced 18 national acts that will come to Madison as part of its “Overture Presents” series. Those shows range from “Drumline Live” (coming Jan. 5), based on the marching band traditions of historically Black colleges and universities, to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” (Oct. 4) pairing the 2018 animated film with a hip-hop score performed by live musicians and a DJ scratcher with turntables live on stage.

One of the season's biggest surprises will be five performances of “The Kite Runner” (May 24-26, 2024) in the 1,089-seat Capitol Theater.

“The Kite Runner” “is not part of the Broadway season," Sauers said. "But I love that we’re able to bring a nationally recognized Broadway play to Overture, and the Capitol Theater is the perfect setting for it.”

Other “Overture Presents” highlights include the return of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, plus “MOMIX Alice,” a telling of “Alice and Wonderland” by the acrobatic, creative movement company MOMIX. “This will be for the entire family, and something just beautiful to have,” Sauers said.

More artists will likely be added throughout the year to the "Overture Presents" series as those acts become available, Sauers said.

New 'Changemakers' series

Overture Center’s “National Geographic Live” series of years past, featuring top photographers and filmmakers and their adventures, will be replaced this year by a series called “Changemakers.”

“National Geographic, which is owned by Disney, chose only six cities to implement their program next year, and we weren’t one of the six,” Sauers said. “A lot of cities lost National Geographic. It was a very popular series for us, so we’re glad we have something that fills that void.”

This year's “Changemakers” lineup will feature NASA engineer Kobie Boykins, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice and underwater photographer Brian Skerry.

Overture’s Cabaret series will continue this year with intimate dinner performances on the Capitol Theater stage featuring singers Nicholas Rodriguez in a tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim; UW-Madison alum and Broadway performer Nathaniel Stampley; and Jenna Pastuszek with “Me, Myself and Barbra,” inspired by the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Up-and-coming artists in the “Up Close” series, with cocktails on the Capitol Theater stage, will include the cellist and singer Gabriel Royal, whose show this season sold out so quickly that Overture asked him back again; Scotland-born harpist Maeve Gilchrist; and jazz singer Magos Herrera.

Duck Soup Cinema, the long-standing silent movie series accompanied by the Grand Barton organ in Capitol Theater, is set to return on individual Saturdays in October, February and next June.

Season subscriptions for the Broadway series, Changemakers, Cabaret and Up Close series are now on sale, as are “Make Your Own” packages with three or more Overture Presents titles.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale this summer. More information is available online at www.overture.org/tickets-events/how-to-buy.