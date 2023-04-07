Just how controversial is “Democracy”?

The exhibit of works by more than 50 contemporary artists, now on display at the Overture Center, is broad in both interpretation and medium.

But go back a year -- when curator Beth Racette originally put out a call for artists to apply for a spot in the show -- and the title “Democracy” had unintended consequences.

Just posting the exhibit name tripped a reaction at Facebook.

“It was flagged,” said Shari Gasper, communications director for Overture. The “Democracy” call for artists “shut down our Facebook page” for about three weeks. “That was really eye-opening,” she said.

Now the Facebook page is back up, and so is a collection of artworks in the finished “Democracy” show, each with a vastly different take on the theme. Some are startling, others subtle.

Madison artist Christian Strait, for example, layered images of the murals that lined State Street following the murder of George Floyd into a striking inkjet print on wood titled “Floyd.”

A group of artists called the Memory Cloth Circle embroidered vintage textiles with reflections on “truth,” such as the maxims “The truth must be pursued” and “The truth isn’t red or blue.”

“Studies show that democracy worldwide is under threat,” said Racette, Overture’s community engagement manager. “I really appreciate just getting a lot of artists’ work together and putting it in front of the public, and stimulating conversation.

“That’s the great thing about art – things aren’t black and white. Things are very nuanced, and questions are more complicated," she said. "Art is really good at helping people think about things in new ways.”

Racette actually came up with the idea for an exhibit titled “Democracy” more than five years ago. The concept temporarily went on hold while Overture – and most of the world – had to shut its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the arts center reopened, Racette organized an even more timely exhibit, titled “Everything COVID,” featuring some 70 works by artists relating their experiences with the virus, the pandemic and the way it changed Americans’ lives.

About 80 percent of the artists with work in “Democracy” live in Dane County or nearby in Wisconsin. Several were born in other countries. In all, some 150 people applied to have their work included in “Democracy,” said Racette, who selected the final roster of artists with co-curator Emily Parkman, who has since moved out of state.

From the outset, the call for artists stated that “we would not show work that demonized individuals or parties,” Racette explained. “We put that in there because that kind of vitriolic hatred has become so prominent in our political discourse that we just didn’t want to go in that direction. We really wanted this show to be about creating a place for conversation, not a place for hatred and (hostile) disagreement.”

Located in the Playhouse Gallery in the lower level of the Overture Center, the show can be approached from either of the gallery’s two entrances. At one end of the gallery is "My Silence Is Your Comfort Zone," an enigmatic photo portrait by Madison artist Rolando Cruz, next to the inkjet print "20/20 Vision, 20/20 Thinking" by artist Jing Zhou of New Jersey.

"20/20 Vision, 20/20 Thinking" mimics an eye chart with letters in descending size, spelling out terms such as “fake news" and "greed” in huge type, and words like “justice” and “virtue” in ever-smaller fonts.

“I really like this piece,” said Racette. “It shows the inverse relationship between things like deception and fake news -- and beneficence and virtue.

“As people have less information, the integrity of our actions declines. I think this is a beautiful demonstration of the inverse relationship between those things,” she said.

At the other end of the gallery is a mosaic made from stone and what appears to be metal printing type by Madison’s Eugenia Sherman Brown. Titled “We People: Need Fair Maps,” the dimensional work evokes the crooked lines of a gerrymandered voting district.

“Democracy is fragile, aspirational and imperfect,” the artist wrote in a statement for the mosaic. “... We People must protect this delicate treasure.”