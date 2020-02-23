Overture's International Festival celebrates music, dance, art, food

Taking her first steps out from behind the curtain each year at the International Festival is a powerful experience for Laurin Dodge of the local Greek dance troupe Mesoghios.
“Dance is really an expression that brings so many people together,” Dodge said, when talking about the free community festival that comes to the Overture Center Saturday for its 39th year. “It’s great fun to be able to interact with the crowd in that way.”
For the past seven years, Dodge has been dancing with Mesoghios (me-soy-yee-ous), a group founded by Vicky Tzoumerka-Knoedler 42 years ago that’s been performing at the annual International Festival since its beginning.
Gary Kohn, Overture’s director of public relations, said Tzoumerka-Knoedler was part of the initial conversation to start an International Festival, which was originally called the International Holiday Festival, and held in November.
The event began as a celebration of the Civic Center. When Overture replaced the Civic Center in 2004, the festival continued.
Kohn said that more than 10,000 people attended last year’s festival.
“It is such a great event in the city of Madison just to wander around and check out the other cultural music and dance performances,” Dodge said, “but also to look out in the crowd and see the diversity of ages and cultures and races and ethnicities.”
This year, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing 30 acts from around Dane County, acts like Raízes do Brasil Capoeira Madison, Swiss Alphorns, Taiwan Puppet Troupe of UW-Madison, Zaibas Lithuanian Dancers, and Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars.
After the festival, Sweet Honey in the Rock will perform at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall. The acclaimed, female a cappella group is on a 45th anniversary tour, harmonizing on spirituals, gospel, blues, jazz, folk, soul and African chants. Tickets run $28 to $69.
The members have changed since the beginning, but the group continues its mission of taking “an activist stance toward making this planet a better place.”
The International Festival will also feature the sale of food from around the world, as well as arts and crafts. Visitors will also be able to learn about local businesses with global connections.
Food vendors expected to participate include Buraka, Café Costa Rica, Catering a Fresco, Italian Workmen’s Club, Jakarta Café, Jamerica Restaurant, La Joe Bla, Madame Chu, Polish Heritage Club of Madison, Rolling Pin Bake Shop and Spice Yatra.
Dodge has taught and done choreography for Mesoghios the last three years, after Tzoumerka-Knoedler, 78, suffered back injuries that prevent her dancing. Besides Dodge, the group includes Susan Simonson, Kristi Peiss, and Peiss’ 13-year-old granddaughter, Halli Hagen.
Tzoumerka-Knoedler grew up in Athens and moved to Madison in 1972 for love. “Don’t they say love can move mountains? It moved this big mountain called Vicky,” she said.
While working as a tour guide in Athens, Tzoumerka-Knoedler, who has a background in archaeology, met Bill Knoedler, of Madison, the man she’s been married to for 46 years.
Tzoumerka-Knoedler began Mesoghios, which she said means “Mediterranean,” shortly after she moved to Madison. The group performs dances from the Greek islands, from Aegean Sea to the Ionian Sea.
Mesoghios started with four members, which is how many it has now. Tzoumerka-Knoedler said at the height it had 18 to 20 dancers. Many of the troupe members were students, who would finish their studies and leave.
Others would see the group perform and want to join. “I would take most of them, but not everybody, because some people didn’t have any sense of rhythm. You cannot teach rhythm, you either have it or you don’t,” Tzoumerka-Knoedler said.
Most of the group’s dancing is done in a circle or semicircle. Dodge said in the past three years, since she’s been teaching and choreographing, they’ve begun fusing modern and traditional music and dance steps.
“I’m still using at times the traditional folk music and at times things like Mumford and Sons and Hozier, modern artists. But doing the steps to them,” she said.
Dodge, who’s Greek on her father’s side, and German, Irish and French on her mother’s side, said she didn’t grow up learning Greek dance. She called Tzoumerka-Knoedler “a human encyclopedia” in terms of her knowledge of traditional Greek dances.
In the past, Tzoumerka-Knoedler could demonstrate herself, but now the group looks at past videos of the troupe to see how the dances are done.
During the festival, Mesoghios will perform six dances at 4:45 p.m. in Promenade Hall, Level II. The performance will last 25 minutes with Tzoumerka-Knoedler leaving a few minutes at the end to explain the routines.
She’ll also talk about the group’s costumes and silver jewelry. “This time it’s very simple and very silky and very airy, ethereal,” she said.