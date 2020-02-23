Overture's International Festival celebrates music, dance, art, food

Tzoumerka-Knoedler grew up in Athens and moved to Madison in 1972 for love. “Don’t they say love can move mountains? It moved this big mountain called Vicky,” she said.

While working as a tour guide in Athens, Tzoumerka-Knoedler, who has a background in archaeology, met Bill Knoedler, of Madison, the man she’s been married to for 46 years.

Tzoumerka-Knoedler began Mesoghios, which she said means “Mediterranean,” shortly after she moved to Madison. The group performs dances from the Greek islands, from Aegean Sea to the Ionian Sea.

Mesoghios started with four members, which is how many it has now. Tzoumerka-Knoedler said at the height it had 18 to 20 dancers. Many of the troupe members were students, who would finish their studies and leave.

Others would see the group perform and want to join. “I would take most of them, but not everybody, because some people didn’t have any sense of rhythm. You cannot teach rhythm, you either have it or you don’t,” Tzoumerka-Knoedler said.

Most of the group’s dancing is done in a circle or semicircle. Dodge said in the past three years, since she’s been teaching and choreographing, they’ve begun fusing modern and traditional music and dance steps.