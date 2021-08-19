Overture requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

After going dark almost 18 months ago, the Overture Center is reopening on Aug. 30 with COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements.

Overture staff announced Thursday that to get in, guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from within the last 72 hours. The Overture is also requiring all staff be vaccinated by Oct. 1. Ticket-holders who cannot show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test can get a refund by contacting the ticket office.

The Overture's decision comes after several other venues, including the Alliant Energy Center, The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and Orpheum Theater, announced similar policies on Monday.

The Forward Theater Co., which performs on the Playhouse stage in the Overture, announced a vaccination requirement at the start of the month.