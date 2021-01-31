Overture giving audiences another chance to see 'Hamilton' live

Sarah Marty, who since 2017 has taught college classes on the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” said that while many people have watched the movie on Disney+, nothing can match the excitement of seeing the show in person.

“With ‘Hamilton,’ the thing that you don’t get when you see the movie is the choreography, the beautiful dancing and the use of movement,” Marty said. “You can’t get that until you’re actually in the theater and watching a live performance.”

The Overture Center is bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical back in August 2022, and Marty said it will give those who didn’t get to see “Hamilton” in Madison in 2019 another chance.

While the Madison run didn’t sell out before it opened because some of the highest-priced seats remained unsold close to its opening, the touring production wound up with full houses for each of its 24 performances.

“I think there are a lot of individuals who weren’t able to afford to go the first time because the lower-priced tickets sold out so quickly,” said Marty, who sits on the Overture Center’s board.