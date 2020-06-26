Overture Center to stay closed at least through November, suspending CEO search

With losses of more than $7 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 60% of its staff facing layoffs or furloughs, Overture Center for the Arts announced Thursday that it won’t reopen until December at the earliest.

“We’re prioritizing the safety of our people above everything else,” said Chris Vogel, Overture’s chief financial and operating officer. “We won’t reopen until we can ensure the safety of our people, our patrons, and the performances. We’ve made all these decisions to ensure that there’s an Overture to come back to.”

In a typical budget year, Overture, which closed March 13 due to COVID-19, sees revenue between $20 and $25 million, Vogel said. Right now revenues are down $7 million.

Overture is funded in part by a percentage of the city’s room tax, which has fallen significantly with the decline in travel.

Last week, Overture said it had reduced its staff of 90 people with 60% being laid off or furloughed. Thursday, officials said they’ve also cut overhead expenditures by more than 60%.

Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and engagement, said because of the pandemic, Broadway shows aren’t touring the country this fall. At this point, all shows at Overture are canceled through the end of November.