Overture Center to require vaccines; performers must be masked, too

"Could I wait to find out? Sure, that sounds great," Compton said. "But stringing everybody along that much longer erodes confidence and makes my performance look even more inconvenient."

Performing the show in a mask "is not a presentation I'm interested in promoting, standing behind or asking people to spend precious time consuming," he said.

A few local shows have been canceled for the weekend, including two at the High Noon, but that is not necessarily connected to the mask mandate. So far, no performances at Overture have yet been postponed or canceled due to the Delta variant, Gasper said.

"Audiences can still come and watch as long as they wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a COVID test," Gasper said. "The only thing we need to find out now is how it affects performers.

"It just comes down to, we want to make it as safe an environment as possible," she added. "If someone doesn't want to follow those rules, we'll happily refund their ticket. That's the way it's got to be. It's not easy for any of these arts organizations trying to make this work."

