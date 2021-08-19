Overture Center to require vaccines; performers must be masked, too

Overture Center for the Arts, Madison's flagship performing arts venue with 10 resident arts organizations, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to attend performances this fall.
In this move, Overture follows the local venues owned by FPC Live, which include the Sylvee, the Majestic Theatre, the Orpheum Theater and the High Noon Saloon.
Overture, which also hosts touring Broadway companies, is set to reopen to the public on Aug. 30. At that time, according to a release, everyone who enters the building:
• must wear a face mask that covers nose and mouth
• must be fully vaccinated, and
• must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with a physical vaccination card, a photograph of the card or a digital vaccination record, or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to the performance, along with photo ID.
"I've received several comments this week from patrons, saying we hope you implement a proof of vaccination policy," said Shari Gasper, Overture's communications manager. "It seems supported. It seems expected."
All Overture staff and volunteers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.
Singing in a mask?
Earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a face mask order that applies to indoor public spaces, going through Sept. 16.
There are no exceptions in the order for removing masks to play instruments or sing. And while an event at a venue may be ticketed and/or private, because the venue is a public space subject to ADA laws, it is still considered a public space.
As written, that would apply to the performers in Alabama, set to appear at the Alliant Energy Center on Aug. 27, to Falconbridge Players' four-person production of "A Tale of Old Shoes (and Other Adventures)." Organizer Jason Compton is looking for an alternative space to play the Aug. 24 performance, scheduled at Arts + Literature Laboratory.
"We're going to work with our partner to find a nearby outdoor space," Compton said. "If we can, we'll take it. If we can't, we'll cancel."
Madison Ballet is set to open "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Sept. 17 in the Capitol Theater. Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari said they'll be meeting with both the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and public health officials on Monday, to "see how the mask mandate applies to our performers."
"We consider the WCO part of our performance family," Solari said. "We had intended to have the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra play the score, and also bring in a chorus and a couple of sopranos in the pit as well. It will be a nice, full sound if we can get it to happen."
Compton expressed frustration that the health department hadn't considered performers, as it had in the past. (Public Health Emergency Order 16 allowed the removal of a mask indoors "when actively playing a wind instrument that has a fabric bell cover, or similar cover, that acts as a face covering over the instrument, as long as individuals are spaced at least six (6) feet apart at all times.")
"Could I wait to find out? Sure, that sounds great," Compton said. "But stringing everybody along that much longer erodes confidence and makes my performance look even more inconvenient."
Performing the show in a mask "is not a presentation I'm interested in promoting, standing behind or asking people to spend precious time consuming," he said.
A few local shows have been canceled for the weekend, including two at the High Noon, but that is not necessarily connected to the mask mandate. So far, no performances at Overture have yet been postponed or canceled due to the Delta variant, Gasper said.
"Audiences can still come and watch as long as they wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a COVID test," Gasper said. "The only thing we need to find out now is how it affects performers.
"It just comes down to, we want to make it as safe an environment as possible," she added. "If someone doesn't want to follow those rules, we'll happily refund their ticket. That's the way it's got to be. It's not easy for any of these arts organizations trying to make this work."
