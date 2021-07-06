Overture Center suspends CEO search

The Overture Center will not hire a new CEO, but will be led by a sitting six-member executive team for at least the next two years, the nonprofit arts center announced Tuesday.
The vast performing arts facility at 201 State St. has been without a CEO/president since the death of Sandra Gajic in December 2019. Gajic had moved from Vancouver, Canada, to head Overture after the departure of Ted DeDee, who was the Overture Center’s CEO from 2012 to 2018.
An “executive shared leadership team” has been managing the organization in the interim, including the 17 months that Overture has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Overture Center is expected to fully re-open in August, with a full season of Broadway touring shows, national entertainment, and concerts and performances staged by its 10 resident companies.
The leadership model was approved by the Overture Center Foundation Board and is made up of existing staff, with new titles: Matt Beckler, chief information officer; Jacquie Goetz, chief operations officer; Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer; Ed Holmes, chief equity and innovation officer; Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer; and Chris Vogel, chief financial officer/chief business officer.
The arts center had endured a long and difficult search for a CEO following DeDee’s departure, and was in the process of trying to find a successor to Gajic when the pandemic hit, Gruenewald said.
“We were in the midst of a search,” she said. “We were doing interviews, but didn’t feel like we had found the right fit for the organization.”
Instead, the shared leadership team began meeting twice a week over Zoom, she said, at a time “when every decision has been an unprecedented decision.”
The joint-leadership format worked well, she said, and might be unique in the performing arts world. While it’s not uncommon for arts organizations to have a separate artistic director and business manager, Gruenewald said she’s not aware of any other arts center with six people making top decisions by consensus.
“We believe we are innovators with this model,” she said.
With a group of leaders, “should someone have to step out, you still have five other people who are ingrained in the organization,” she said. Re-assigning titles to make executives “officers” rather than “vice presidents” also reinforces the team approach, she said.
Overture underwent severe staff cuts when the pandemic forced its closure but has called back many staff from temporary layoff, some at reduced hours, Gruenewald said. Not hiring for the CEO position could result in some cost savings “but this was not the primary reason for this decision,” she said.