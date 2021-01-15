Overture Center surpasses 'Intermission' fundraising goal by $700K

Overture Center, which has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, exceeded by almost 50% its “Intermission Campaign” goal of raising $1.5 million, officials from the arts center said Thursday.

“Overture Center for the Arts is deeply grateful to the Madison-area community for the outpouring of generosity and support during our Intermission Campaign,” leaders said in a statement.

The campaign, announced Sept. 1, aimed to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31. The center received 2,200 donations totaling $2.2 million.

The revenue included individual, corporate and foundation gifts, state grants, and a donation provided by a donor who matched all donations during the last month of the campaign.

Emily Gruenewald, Overture’s vice president of development, said the amount matched by the donor was $379,662, which was the total of the gifts made to the campaign in the month of December, excluding state grants.

Gruenewald said the donor didn’t want his name made public now.

“The passion our patrons have shown for Overture during our closure has been inspiring,” said Chris Vogel, Overture’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer.