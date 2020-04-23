Overture Center’s Jerry Awards show goes on — just online due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year, 271 Jerry Awards will be presented with multiple recipients in each category, from acting to stage management and from choreography to costume design. The list of recipients can be found at overture.org/programs/jerry-awards.

The Jerry Awards began in 2009-2010 as The Tommy Awards, and were renamed in 2018 for arts philanthropist Jerry Frautschi, who donated $205 million for the creation of the Overture Center. He and his wife, Pleasant Rowland, commissioned the building. Rowland also donated $26 million to the center.

Overture cut ties with the program’s original namesake, Lodi native Tom Wopat, a star of the 1980s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard” and a Broadway actor.

In July 2018, Wopat pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts that he was starring in. He was also found with cocaine during his arrest, and sentenced to a year of probation.

Twenty-five of the participating high school musical theater programs were affected by COVID-19 school closures, and couldn’t be reviewed. Overture plans to pay tribute to those productions and students involved during the livestream event.