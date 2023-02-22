A Wednesday evening performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Overture Center has been postponed due to freezing rain and winter storm conditions, and if possible will be rescheduled, the Downtown arts center announced this afternoon.

Middleton Community Orchestra also has rescheduled a concert originally planned for tonight because of weather-related school closings, the group said.

The touring Broadway show "Jesus Christ Superstar" was to be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the 2,255-seat Overture Hall. But "due to severe weather conditions in the area, tonight’s (Wednesday, Feb. 22) performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' has been postponed," an Overture spokesperson said in an email.

"Ticket holders for tonight’s performance should hold on to their tickets while we work to reschedule the show if possible. Details will be sent via email to affected ticket holders soon."

The Middleton Community Orchestra concert scheduled for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Middleton PAC at Middleton High School, 2100 Bristol St.

More information on "Jesus Christ Superstar" is at overture.org.

Ticket information for the rescheduled MCO concert, featuring the orchestra's 2023 Young Artist Competition Winners, is online at middletoncommunityorchestra.org