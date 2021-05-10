Overture Center announces new shows for fall and winter, including David Sedaris and Mannheim Steamroller

Comedians and mariachi bands, “Phantom of the Opera” stars and the music of “Harry Potter” — it’s all coming back to Overture Center for the Arts next season. Hopefully. Probably.
On Monday night, Overture announced more than a dozen new shows, most in fall and winter of 2021-22. Among them are comedian Paula Poundstone on Oct. 8, “Stars of the Sixties” on Oct. 21, a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show on Nov. 28, and an evening with David Sedaris on Dec. 11.
For the rest of May, priority groups, including current subscribers and donors, can purchase season subscriptions. According to communications director Shari Gasper, individuals will be notified via email if/when they qualify for priority ordering.
Season subscriptions for all shows including Broadway and Overture Presents go on sale to the general public June 1. Single tickets go on sale this summer.
More announcements for spring and summer of 2022 are to come. (One show has already canceled, thanks to challenges with international visas.)
After the disruption of COVID-19, administrators know flexibility is key.
“I’ve moved some shows three times,” said Tim Sauers, vice president of programming and community engagement at Overture. Sauers and Karra Beach announced the new season live to a small group of Overture supporters.
“It was a lot of work,” Sauers said of putting the 2021-22 season together. “My new way of planning a season is like a big jigsaw puzzle. I’m looking at getting the diversity of cultures and artistic disciplines, making sure they’re not too close together, figuring out what’s popular.
“This time it was like, ‘I’m going to take a season and a half to figure this out.’”
From 'Hamilton' to Nat Geo
Overture has about 70% of its full- and part-time employees back working in some capacity, though many still remain on reduced schedules. The summer will be a quiet one, Sauers said, with some private events but nothing big and public.
The arts center announced its Broadway Across America tours in January, including “Mean Girls,” “The Prom,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and, in August 2022, “Hamilton.” Sauers said 6,500 subscribers hung on through the pandemic and retained the ability to get seats early. There are now 4,000 people on a waiting list. New Broadway series subscriptions go on sale June 1.
“‘Hamilton’ is back and that’s a big driver for everyone,” Sauers said.
National Geographic, photography series, returns this coming season and has a new subscription package option. The Madison Symphony Orchestra is set to play the score of the fourth “Harry Potter” film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” along with the film in Overture Hall on Feb. 5, 2022.
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico is set to play Capitol Theater on Oct. 2. Broadway star Chris Mann of “Phantom” fame has a show date in Overture Hall on Jan. 8, 2022.
Many productions, Sauers said, felt safer pushing their dates until after the new year. “Come From Away,” a Broadway tour that was a holdover from the 2020-21 season, has moved again to November 2022.
Overture has stayed away from kids’ shows for now, Sauers said.
“Some agencies I’ve worked with were like, ‘We’re not going to chance it. We’re going way out in the future,’” Sauers said. “And some artists are anxious to get going. Some of them have to get a certain number of cities on their tours.
“During the whole pandemic, the relationship between agent and presenter has gotten closer,” he added. “It’s a closer relationship in figuring this out together. I hope that stays as we move forward.”
Decisions to make
Sometime this summer or early fall, Overture will be announcing March 2022 through next summer, Sauers said. “There are a lot of shows in that time period — a lot of big shows.”
While it has remained closed to the public, Overture recently hosted a blood drive. The center is tentatively open to being a vaccination site, according to communications director Shari Gasper. As for audience safety, masks will likely be required for audience members and the ventilation system is “very good,” Sauers said, “above where we need to be.”
Staff are still working out what the return of Kids in the Rotunda could look like — maybe two shows instead of three — and is weighing the complications of live-streaming events. The administration hasn’t made a decision yet on eating and drinking inside theaters.
Resident organizations, of which Overture has 10, have already begun to announce their seasons. Forward Theater will open in the Playhouse on Sept. 9 with a one-woman play by Adrienne Kennedy. Madison Opera is preparing to officially announce its season next week.
