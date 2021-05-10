Overture Center announces new shows for fall and winter, including David Sedaris and Mannheim Steamroller

“During the whole pandemic, the relationship between agent and presenter has gotten closer,” he added. “It’s a closer relationship in figuring this out together. I hope that stays as we move forward.”

Decisions to make

Sometime this summer or early fall, Overture will be announcing March 2022 through next summer, Sauers said. “There are a lot of shows in that time period — a lot of big shows.”

While it has remained closed to the public, Overture recently hosted a blood drive. The center is tentatively open to being a vaccination site, according to communications director Shari Gasper. As for audience safety, masks will likely be required for audience members and the ventilation system is “very good,” Sauers said, “above where we need to be.”

Staff are still working out what the return of Kids in the Rotunda could look like — maybe two shows instead of three — and is weighing the complications of live-streaming events. The administration hasn’t made a decision yet on eating and drinking inside theaters.

Resident organizations, of which Overture has 10, have already begun to announce their seasons. Forward Theater will open in the Playhouse on Sept. 9 with a one-woman play by Adrienne Kennedy. Madison Opera is preparing to officially announce its season next week.

