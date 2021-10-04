Overture announces two $100K gifts

Madison resident Deirdre Garton and the Madison-based construction company J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. have jointly pledged up to $200,000 in an annual fundraising challenge benefiting the nonprofit Overture Center, the Downtown arts center announced Monday.

Garton, a former chair of the Overture Center Foundation board of directors, was named a "Local Legend" by Overture.

Along with J.H. Findorff & Son -- designated the year's "Corporate Champion" -- Garton will match gifts made through Dec. 31 by individuals or businesses to the Overture Annual Fund dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.

Donations given in support of a community program at Overture also will qualify for a match.

Overture's Local Legends program begin in 2012 with donations of $100,000 each from three donors. Corporate or foundation Local Legends were renamed Corporate Champions starting in 2019. The annual match campaign has raised more than $10 million for the arts center, according to Overture, which hosts a range of community programs, performances by local resident companies, nationally touring shows and touring Broadway productions.

