A desire to have a name that better reflected its mission, vision, programs, and audience, prompted VSA Wisconsin to start the name-change process. The statewide nonprofit organization announced its new name – Arts for All Wisconsin – in a public ceremony Aug. 25.
Arts for All Wisconsin’s mission of expanding the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life of children and adults with disabilities by providing programs in dance, drama, creative writing, music and visual arts remains the same during their brand redesign.
A spokesman for the group said they wanted a name that more clearly identified the organization and the work they do throughout Wisconsin. The organization has a rich history of work and programs in communities including Appleton, Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee, Mosinee, Oshkosh, Plover, Stevens Point, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, and others.
“We still share Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith’s original vision of providing arts opportunities for all,” Mike Lawler, director of development and external relations, said in an email interview.
Christina Martin-Wright took over leadership as executive director of the organization in January when the name-change process was underway.