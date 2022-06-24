 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon's 'Tin Man' is home to a new art center

In Oregon they call it the “Tin Man” -- the restored, silver water tank that towers 100 feet high over the heart of the village’s downtown.

Artwork in Oregon Art Center by Steve Feren

Art work by Steve Feren titled “Knockdown, New Populism” is on display in the front room of the new Oregon Art Center located in the historic pump house in downtown Oregon.

The Tin Man rises from a stone pump house, built in 1899 and brimming with a new purpose: It now houses the Oregon Art Center, the home of an artist-run nonprofit called 14 South Artists.

The building’s official re-opening will take place with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Juried works by 22 area artists are on display and available for purchase in the quaint, sun-bathed interior, which 14 South Artists president Francine Tompkins describes as “intimate.”

Exterior of historic water tower and pump house

Locals have nicknamed the restored water tower in Oregon the "Tin Man." The historic brick pump house below it, built in 1899, is now home to the Oregon Art Center. 

“A lot of people come in and say, ‘How sweet!’ or ‘It’s so cute!,’” she said. “So many people in the community have never been in the building before, so that’s exciting.”

Interior of Oregon Art Center

Francine Tompkins, president of 14 South Artists, shows the space of the new Oregon Art Center, which currently displays works from 22 area artists. 

Owned by village of Oregon, the pump house joined both the state and national registers of historic places in 2007 after residents rallied to save it. For a while recently, it served as the village welcome center, but then went vacant during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Village president Randy Glysch contacted 14 South Artists and the group jumped on the opportunity to put an art gallery there, Tompkins said.

Glass art by Pat Seidel

Glass art by Pat Seidel titled “Smiles In A Pot” hangs on the wall of the new Oregon Art Center. Many of the featured artists work across different media. 

Tompkins, a painter with several acrylics in the art center show, joined 14 South Artists in 2019. The group had traditionally run a fall art tour and other outdoor shows. But “We thought it would be really nice if we had an inside space that was ours,” she recalled. She became president of the group in 2020 “and decided to start moving in that direction.”

Francine Tompkins in front room of Oregon Art Center

Francine Tompkins, president of 14 South Artists, calls the space of the new Oregon Art Center "intimate." The center will host an open house Saturday. 

The group's new home is allowing it to expand its mission beyond furthering the skills of its 36 members -- most of whom live in communities up and down Highway 14 such as Oregon, Stoughton and Brooklyn, as well as Mount Horeb, Fitchburg and Verona. 14 South Artists now plans to do more outreach, community collaboration and public art classes, and to host additional events in its new space, Tompkins said.

The group was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Madison Regional Economic Partnership to help with rent and overhead, plus a $5,000 tourism grant from the village to update signage, she said. There are plans to work with local businesses and to create a foundation to ensure the art center is sustainable.

Art works on wall of Oregon Art Center

Artworks by members of 14 South Artists fill the walls of the new Oregon Art Center, located in the historic pump house in downtown Oregon.

The opening of the art center coincides with another art project for Oregon, Glysch said. The village received a $100,000 state tourism grant to install a rotating display of public art, probably starting next spring. The effort is modeled on a successful existing public sculpture project in Eau Claire, he said.

Front room of new Oregon Art Center with Francine Tompkins

Signs at right await display outside the new Oregon Art Center, shown here with 14 South Artists president Francine Tompkins.

Now with outdoor sculpture tours that draw tourists, “It’s amazing what they’ve done,” he said of Eau Claire.

Door leading to cellar of pump house in Oregon

Francine Tompkins, president of 14 South Artists, opens the trap door to what she calls the "dungeon" of the historic pump house in downtown Oregon. The cellar actually holds the original pump workings in the historic building, now the home of the new Oregon Art Center.

Inside the Oregon Art Center, the art on display will remain up until August, Tompkins said. The center will often be open during community events, such as this weekend’s Oregon SummerFest. More programming will be added “step by step,” she said.

“For me, one of the exciting things about this process is that it’s been so organic,” Tompkins said. “Let’s take a step and learn from that, before we take the next step.”

If you go

What: Open house and gallery show featuring juried artworks from members of the nonprofit 14 South Artists.

Where: Oregon Art Center, 134 Janesville St., Oregon

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Find additional gallery hours listed at 14southartists.com

Pop-up sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9 at the center, featuring works by eight artists.

Website: 14artistssouth.com

