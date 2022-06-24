Oregon's 'Tin Man' is home to a new art center

In Oregon they call it the “Tin Man” -- the restored, silver water tank that towers 100 feet high over the heart of the village’s downtown.

The Tin Man rises from a stone pump house, built in 1899 and brimming with a new purpose: It now houses the Oregon Art Center, the home of an artist-run nonprofit called 14 South Artists.

The building’s official re-opening will take place with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Juried works by 22 area artists are on display and available for purchase in the quaint, sun-bathed interior, which 14 South Artists president Francine Tompkins describes as “intimate.”

“A lot of people come in and say, ‘How sweet!’ or ‘It’s so cute!,’” she said. “So many people in the community have never been in the building before, so that’s exciting.”

Owned by village of Oregon, the pump house joined both the state and national registers of historic places in 2007 after residents rallied to save it. For a while recently, it served as the village welcome center, but then went vacant during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Village president Randy Glysch contacted 14 South Artists and the group jumped on the opportunity to put an art gallery there, Tompkins said.

Tompkins, a painter with several acrylics in the art center show, joined 14 South Artists in 2019. The group had traditionally run a fall art tour and other outdoor shows. But “We thought it would be really nice if we had an inside space that was ours,” she recalled. She became president of the group in 2020 “and decided to start moving in that direction.”

The group's new home is allowing it to expand its mission beyond furthering the skills of its 36 members -- most of whom live in communities up and down Highway 14 such as Oregon, Stoughton and Brooklyn, as well as Mount Horeb, Fitchburg and Verona. 14 South Artists now plans to do more outreach, community collaboration and public art classes, and to host additional events in its new space, Tompkins said.

The group was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Madison Regional Economic Partnership to help with rent and overhead, plus a $5,000 tourism grant from the village to update signage, she said. There are plans to work with local businesses and to create a foundation to ensure the art center is sustainable.

The opening of the art center coincides with another art project for Oregon, Glysch said. The village received a $100,000 state tourism grant to install a rotating display of public art, probably starting next spring. The effort is modeled on a successful existing public sculpture project in Eau Claire, he said.

Now with outdoor sculpture tours that draw tourists, “It’s amazing what they’ve done,” he said of Eau Claire.

Inside the Oregon Art Center, the art on display will remain up until August, Tompkins said. The center will often be open during community events, such as this weekend’s Oregon SummerFest. More programming will be added “step by step,” she said.

“For me, one of the exciting things about this process is that it’s been so organic,” Tompkins said. “Let’s take a step and learn from that, before we take the next step.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.