On State Street, fresh murals brighten boarded storefronts

A colorful array of inspiring images and powerful messages replaced the eerie look of Madison storefronts shuttered after last weekend’s post-protest vandalism. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had the idea to bring beauty back to the normally vibrant street and called on Arts Program Administrator Karin Wolf to coordinate the initiative.
Artists began painting murals Tuesday with no plans to stop until all of the storefronts are painted.
“I think it would be kind of sad if it was all just wood, so I definitely think it’s cool that people are doing art,” said Donald Yde, assistant manager at Fair Trade Coffeehouse.
Andrew Wetzel, who was walking and observing the murals Wednesday, noted the evolution of the street over the past few days.
“It’s amazing how fast things are coming back,” Wetzel said. “There’s a lot of good anger and justified anger, but also a lot of joy and a lot of perseverance.”
Another passerby, Tameaka Bryant, came to State Street specifically to see the murals. She said the art is a beautiful way to make the boarded-up buildings more inviting.
“I really connected with it,” Bryant said of the mural outside of Madison Modern Market at 310 State St., which depicts a black woman with her eyes closed and her fist in the air. “Just to see black artwork downtown, I don’t think we had that before.”
Bryant said it was uplifting to see her culture represented on State Street, even if it was generated by something painful. With their mom, artist Emida Roller, Sapphina, 19, and her sister, Zaria, 17, painted the mural that Bryant mentioned.
Emida Roller is the executive director and lead artist at Dane Arts Mural Arts. She said being involved in painting the murals helped her kids deal with everything going on and calmed their spirits.
“The message is still ‘something needs to be done with what’s going on,’” she said. “The beautification is what’s getting the message across.”
A few blocks east, the front of Wisconsin Cheese Mart at 119 State St. featured a bright yellow mural with the face of a young black girl, hearts and a raised fist. The slogans “We control our narrative,” “#DefendingBlackGirlhood,” ''We want justice now” and “Black Lives Matter” surround the pictures.
Lilada Gee painted the mural as part of a multi-generational team. Gee is the founder of Defending Black Girlhood, a podcast focused on advocacy for young black women.
This was Gee’s first time doing street art, and she was joined by her daughter, goddaughter and “community daughter,” a woman she’s been working with since she was very young. She now has her own daughter.
“It was fantastic,” Gee said, “to be able to have these multiple generations of women that I’ve seen grow and become mothers themselves or become professionals in the community.
“You don’t have to say black women have power, black women have a voice,” she added. “You have to show it. We are really wanting to infuse images of black womanhood and black girlhood. We wanted to make sure that in the midst of this all, we continue conversations about the welfare of our girls and how they’re faring.”
Though Gee said that community members’ reactions were largely positive, some passersby made racist remarks towards her. Hanna Swenson and Kyah Fuller, who collaborated on a mural at the Community Pharmacy, echoed this sentiment.
“We have gotten a few dirty looks,” said Swenson. She described offensive questions and comments from pedestrians, but said those were the exception.
“Everyone so far has been really supportive. I started out here early this morning before we opened up and a lot of people were walking by and taking pictures, saying things like ‘thank you’ and ‘good job,’” Swenson said. “We’re just trying to let the community know that we support them.”
Fuller said it was scary at first, not knowing what people’s reactions would be to the murals.
“I was definitely expecting people to be angry at black people for being angry,” Fuller said. “But more people are angry (in solidarity) with us than they are at us, so I really appreciate that. It’s been really nice to turn something negative into something positive.”
“Some people are angry about things getting broken,” Swenson said. “I just think it’s important for white people to know that property and products can all be replaced, but black lives cannot.”
Liubov Szwako, known on Instagram as Triangulador, spent over 12 hours painting Tuesday and plans to keep going as long as he is able to afford more paint.
The seasoned street artist is well-known for his paintings on discarded mattresses. He’s grateful that Wolf gave artists the freedom to speak their minds.
“They didn’t give the people any guidelines,” he said. “They let them freely express what they felt, and I think that’s super important.”
“Supporting artists and supporting the cause doesn’t always mean being there all the time,” Szwako added. “You can share, you can organize, you can fund it, talk about it and create conversations with people near you. That’s how you can support the community. It’s not necessarily monetary. It’s just a matter of spreading the message, spreading the love so we can learn from this and become better as a community.”
