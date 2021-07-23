'Ode to Joy' returns to Overture in September, symphony announces

The Madison Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its return to Overture Hall even earlier than previously announced. On Friday, the MSO said “Joyful Reunion — Beethoven’s Ninth” will go forward on Sept. 24-26.
This is a non-subscription concert. Single tickets will go on sale Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.
"Last season we were opening with (Beethoven's 9th Symphony) to celebrate Beethoven's birthday, and this year we're basically repeating last season because we thought it was a good season," said John DeMain, the symphony's artistic director, in an interview earlier this year.
The challenge with the huge, and hugely popular, choral symphony is 160 choristers the MSO would have onstage, part of the Madison Symphony Chorus conducted by Beverly Taylor. The symphony, which is currently searching for a new executive director following Rick Mackie's retirement, wanted to wait until COVID-related numbers were in a good place and the event could happen safely.
DeMain rejected the idea of a smaller, professional chorus in favor of the community-based group. It's "more thrilling" to have a bigger group, and "we want to come back like who we are."
Still, "you have 230 people onstage," said DeMain. "We have to know it's safe, and the orchestra is comfortable along with the chorus."
According to a release on Friday, the September program will open with an oboe concerto by Mozart performed by MSO prinicipal oboe Marc Fink. The Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D Minor (which contains the famous "Ode to Joy") will feature soprano Elizabeth Caballero, mezzo Kristen Larson, tenor Edward Graves and bass Matt Boehler.
Earlier this year, the Madison Symphony announced a full season featuring pianist Olga Kern and violinist Gil Shaham, a violin concerto by Wynton Marsalis, a Christmas program and "Beyond the Score" about Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring." Subscriptions are on sale now.
