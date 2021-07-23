'Ode to Joy' returns to Overture in September, symphony announces

DeMain rejected the idea of a smaller, professional chorus in favor of the community-based group. It's "more thrilling" to have a bigger group, and "we want to come back like who we are."

Still, "you have 230 people onstage," said DeMain. "We have to know it's safe, and the orchestra is comfortable along with the chorus."

According to a release on Friday, the September program will open with an oboe concerto by Mozart performed by MSO prinicipal oboe Marc Fink. The Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D Minor (which contains the famous "Ode to Joy") will feature soprano Elizabeth Caballero, mezzo Kristen Larson, tenor Edward Graves and bass Matt Boehler.

Earlier this year, the Madison Symphony announced a full season featuring pianist Olga Kern and violinist Gil Shaham, a violin concerto by Wynton Marsalis, a Christmas program and "Beyond the Score" about Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring." Subscriptions are on sale now.

