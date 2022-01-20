O Tannenbaum: Were you turned into mulch — or art?

Winter’s sensations

The project will also include a social space — or outdoor “living room,” as Sizemore puts it — with hay-bale seating against a line of trees that create a wind break; a “tree museum” showcasing different varieties of evergreens; and, at the center of the labyrinth, a “moss mound,” where visitors can leave a small offering such as a stone, a twig, their “hopes and ideas for global cooling” or other remembrance.

The goal is to “extend and enrich the sensations of winter” while offering a place to walk, reflect and re-center, Sizemore said.

“It’s a way to get outside, be safe, do something fun — and meet your friends, or do it by yourself. There’s been a lot of families here, which makes me very happy,” she said.

And with Valentine’s Day coming up, “maybe there will be some lovers coming out” to walk the path. “That would be very sweet,” she said.

The artist applied for a $1,500 BLINK grant to cover expenses for her project more than a year and a half ago, and it took that long to figure out the logistics, she said. Working in a city park on such a large-scale installation meant “many, many permits and permissions to navigate.”