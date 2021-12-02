'Nutcracker' productions adapt to changing cultural views

Act II will be presented on a stage being constructed for the performance inside a warehouse on the base, said Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari. Dancers also will conduct dance classes for the children there.

Solari said he “dreamt up” the idea of taking “The Nutcracker” to Fort McCoy after hearing that half the people at the base awaiting new homes are children.

“I didn’t know how many people would be willing to make it happen,” he said, but he quickly got approval and support from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense to stage the ballet.

“‘The Nutcracker’ is a tradition here. It has Russian roots, but it’s a strangely American tradition,” Solari said. “More than anything, I think (the performance) is a gesture of welcome.”

The dancers are excited about their Fort McCoy appearance — and also about getting back on stage in Overture Hall, Schumann said.

“They just can’t wait to get back in front of an audience. It’s very emotional,” she said.

Closed by COVID

Madison Ballet was set to go on stage at Overture with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in March 2020 when all live performance was shut down by the pandemic.