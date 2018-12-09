When Madison Ballet needed to find a director for this year’s gala production of “The Nutcracker,” it hired a lawyer.
It also hired a choreographer, a ballet master for a major opera company, and a former shop steward. They’re all one person: Sara Schumann.
Schumann is serving as Madison Ballet’s interim artistic director this fall, taking on the key role following the retirement last spring of longtime artistic director W. Earle Smith. She’s also been sharing her business, artistic and fundraising expertise – culled from many years on the national ballet scene – with Madison Ballet as it undergoes a major transition.
Schumann’s most immediate task was to put together “The Nutcracker,” Madison Ballet’s biggest and financially most important production of the year. The show, with a lavish set and costumes, live orchestra and cast of some 150 professional and community dancers, runs through Dec. 26 in Overture Hall.
Yet even with her regular commute from Chicago for “Nutcracker” rehearsals, the approachable, efficient Schumann has kept a busy law career going.
“Tomorrow’s kind of insane — I’m in court in the morning, have a conference in the afternoon and I’m going to the opera in the evening,” she explained one November day, as she tried to figure out a way to squeeze in an interview.
Schumann is no stranger to multi-tasking. From 1990 to 2006, she was a choreographer, solo dancer and ballet master with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where she choreographed Lyric productions such as “La Traviata,” “Faust,” “Macbeth,” “Rigoletto” and “Un ballo in Maschera.”
She has worked at Houston Grand Opera, San Diego Opera, Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera, and more. She even danced professionally while four months pregnant with both her sons, now 16 and 19.
In Chicago’s Arie Crown Theater production of “The Nutcracker,” Schumann performed the role of the American Beauty Rose. She also danced the part of the Sugar Plum fairy for 16 years as a guest artist nationally and overseas with the Scottish-American Ballet.
Her broad work experience has made it “really great to bounce ideas off of her, learn about how other companies are working,” said Gretchen Bourg, managing director of Madison Ballet.
“The thing I love most is that she’s embraced this role in all of its aspects,” Bourg said. “She has kept what I consider ‘the big picture’ in mind – as far as the importance of this production to our organization and our health in the long-term.”
Difficult choreography
Schumann’s job has been to re-set her predecessor’s “Nutcracker” choreography for this year’s show. Some of the dancers were already familiar with Smith’s Balanchine-inspired version of the ballet; others whom Schumann recruited from Chicago and elsewhere are performing with Madison Ballet for the first time.
“I think part of the reason the board felt really comfortable with me coming in is that I have a lot of experience of setting work at the opera, and working with lots of different people, so you have a good collaborative working environment,” Schumann said.
“You definitely want people that are easy to work with, who will work well together. We’ve got to put it together in two weeks – two weeks in the studio, one week of evenings in the Overture Center, and then we’re performing.”
Audiences can expect some very strong and interesting dancing in this year’s “Nutcracker,” thanks to the regional and national talent that Schumann has brought in, said Madison Ballet board vice-president Matthew Ulrich. The cast will rotate throughout the run — so dance lovers can come see the show more than once, and have a good chance of seeing different dancers take on key roles.
One of the featured Sugar Plum fairies during the run is Janel Hutchison, who was a dancer for seven seasons with Milwaukee Ballet before enrolling this fall at UW-Madison. Dancing the part of the Cavalier with her is Randy Herrera, a Chicago-based dancer and Houston Ballet veteran whom Schumann has known for years.
“Earle’s choreography for Sugar Plum and Cavalier is difficult,” Schumann explained. “It’s not every dancer who’s going to pull it off. Not even every principal dancer.”
A love of contracts
It was while a dancer at Lyric Opera that Schumann got interested in the legal side of show business.
Originally from New Jersey, she worked on the East Coast before moving to Chicago in 1989. There she met her husband, Steven Schumann, now a senior business analyst for the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.
“The first time I danced at Lyric Opera, the dancers said, ‘Oh – you want to be the steward?’” connecting dancers with their union, Schumann recalled. “I said, ‘Sure, OK.’
“So they voted me in as the shop steward. I didn’t realize that meant that everybody comes to you with their complaints.
“Then you have to figure out why they didn’t get paid for this or that. You have to go to the rehearsal department and say, ‘So-and-so says they didn’t get paid.’
“They were negotiating the contract that year, so the contracting committee said, ‘Would you like to be the representative for the dancers?,’” she said.
“I came in and watched that process. We had a female attorney who was outside counsel to negotiate the contract. I just kept watching her and thinking, ‘Wow, she’s really good at this. And this seems fun, like something I’d like to do.’”
But she couldn’t go to law school right away; Schumann had only a year of college. “I’d been working the last 20 years, making a good living as a dancer,” she said.
She began taking classes to get her undergraduate degree, continued working on contract negotiations, and became a union officer of the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents dancers, opera singers, choral singers and production staff in the opera and choral worlds. (Today she is a national vice president for AGMA.)
“I started to realize I liked reading contracts,” she said. “And from the questions my colleagues asked me, I realized they really didn’t read the contracts.”
“I think dancers are such special people, but I also think the job of being an artist almost puts you at a disadvantage,” she said. “You want to do what you love. But you can’t do it for no wages. And it’s such a short amount of time that you can actually dance.”
Eventually, Schumann attended law school at Chicago Kent College of Law. She passed the Illinois bar in 2011, and began work at Allison, Slutsky & Kennedy, P.C., a Chicago-based law firm practicing in the areas of union-side labor law, pension and employee benefits law, representation of non-profits and small businesses, and more.
“I stayed in that area of representing labor unions and employees,” she said. “I very much like the kind of work we do.”
She also stayed very involved with the Chicago-based Ruth Page Foundation, which managed to bounce back after problems following the death of its longtime artistic director. Lately she’s had less time to teach dance, another line of work she’s done in the past.
“I try to do the barre every day,” said Schumann, 52, who also has a Pilates Reformer machine at home to help her stay in shape. “I do try to take class three times a week.”
Dancers who love Madison
Last spring after Smith’s departure, Madison Ballet cut back productions for its 2018-19 season to two: “The Nutcracker” and a showcase of works by emerging choreographers scheduled for next April at the Bartell Theatre. The company’s board took the opportunity to regroup, and recently launched a $1 million fundraising campaign, attracting gifts from two anonymous donors totaling $600,000, Ulrich said. The company hopes to hire an executive director and permanent artistic director early next year, and to present more shows in the 2019-20 season.
Schumann gives credit to two “incredible” ballet masters — Rachelle Butler, director of the Madison Ballet School, and Sarah Melli, assistant to the choreographer — for their help with “Nutcracker” (she also heaps praise on lighting designer Ken Ferencek). Bourg keeps things running behind the scenes pretty much single-handedly.
Schumann threw her hat in the ring for the interim job at Madison Ballet after the urging of several dancers, she said. They love Madison and Madison Ballet, and wanted to see the company thrive.
“I feel like there’s a lot of potential for the Madison Ballet,” she said. “They’re small, but they have a good school and good productions. ...So to see it potentially falling apart, and not be in the hands of somebody who’s going to have a good artistic vision, I think, was concerning to the dancers.”
Schumann, who has taken on other dance projects while working as a lawyer, said she doesn’t see her work in Madison as a long-term commitment.
“But I think the pieces of a very good company are there,” she said. “They have the rights to these productions, costumes, sets – and the Overture Center is a spectacular performing venue.”
After “Nutcracker,” she will go to the company’s board of directors and discuss how things went, then see what’s next.
“Right now, as an organization, there are some things they need to figure out. It’s very important for an organization to have a mission statement, to know strategically where they’re going for the next three years, five years,” she said.
“Earle was the director for 19 years. So when you lose somebody who’s such a principal person in the organization, you need to figure out what’s the next direction — because he was giving the direction.”
Now that “Nutcracker” is in full swing on the stage of Overture Hall, Schumann urges audiences to come and witness the talent.
“One of the things I love to do is find good dancers,” she said. “There are dancers that the company has who are very good and have stayed with the company. And I’ve also brought in some dancers that I think are spectacular. I would hope that would just add to what is already a really fun, family event.”