New UW acting prof Baron Kelly uses arts to open doors

Related to Patrick Sims’ later Theatre for Cultural and Social Awareness (TCSA) and connected to Kelly's own work with Odyssey, Kelly saw the class as a path in to higher education for students of color.

After he left the UW, Kelly returned year after year to work with the Odyssey Project and its founder and co-director, Emily Auerbach. He’s watched the program grow, both in scope and prominence.

“It’s been generational now, with certain people,” Kelly said of the project. He has worked with Odyssey students on their interview skills and how to use their voices, “helping them be present in spaces.”

“There’s a dictum in the African American community — you’ve gotta be better than great, just to be average,” he said.