New Madison festival, CultivARTE, celebrates Latinx artists

There will be handmade goods and imported items for sale, as well as food from vendors like Migrants (tacos), El Chisme Elotes y Raspados (corn, snow cones and hot dogs) and Artesan Fruit (fruit bouquets).

No alcohol will be sold and there is no rain location, Esparza said, so they’re hoping for good weather. She’d like to see variations on this festival return and pop up in different parts of the city, maybe every six months or so.

“It has definitely been a labor of love,” she said. “I can’t tell you, every day, a new Latino artist is approaching me, approaching the festival, approaching each other, breaking down barriers — breaking down silos, between us as artists.

“The city has reached that capacity now. There’s not just one event; there can be multiple events.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.