New Madison festival, CultivARTE, celebrates Latinx artists
New Madison festival, CultivARTE, celebrates Latinx artists

Araceli Esparza greets attendees at Femmestival in Garver Feed Mill in February 2020. Esparza is a co-organizer of a new festival, Cultivarte, celebrating Latinx artists in Madison.  

The formation of the CultivARTE Colectivo, a new Latinx arts community in Madison, was as collaborative as the collective itself.

“It was truly serendipitous,” said Araceli Esparza, a poet and founder of Midwest Mujeres. “We all came together ... Monica (Cliff, founder of Inventiva Works) started this iteration, but I wouldn’t want to say there was one person. We saw what was happening regionally with other Latino artists and we’re following the movement, really.”  

Six artists working in a variety of media are involved directly in the collective, Esparza said, with 12 to 15 more artists in their larger sphere.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, CultivARTE will introduce itself to the wider community with its first Latinx art fair. Featuring fine artists and music, dancing and face painting, the event runs 1-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Sherman Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave.

“We wanted to reflect what each of us have been doing in our own arts, reflecting our cultures, the different stories,” Esparza said. The theme of this first event is “Alegorias Latinoamericanas,” or “allegories from our Mother Earth,” she said.

“We’re really taking that to heart, because those are the treasures of our culture.”

Natalie Ergas is a mixed media collage artist and art educator who is set to participate in Cultivarte, an art festival on Aug. 28. 

Even CultivARTE’s logo, a tlacuache (opossum), is significant for its connection to Mexican folklore. Zeus Corona, a musician and graphic artist, and Angelica Contreras, a visual artist who won the 2020 Forward Art Prize, created the logo. Dane Arts helped fund the festival. 

“We also have Peruvian, Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous representation,” Esparza said. “We would love to continue to explore the diaspora of Latino arts.”

The festival is free, with different events scheduled throughout the day. From 1-4 p.m., Nuria Vega Moffat will offer “fantasy makeup,” bold and beautiful face painting. (“Her line will be long,” Esparza said.) Richard Hildner Armacanqui and the Latin Orchestra is set to play at 3:30 p.m.

And Francis Medrano, a dance teacher with regular classes at Garver Feed Mill and Madison Circus Space, will teach a family dance workshop from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Dance instructor Francis Medrano of Black Power Dance is set to teach a dance workshop at Cultivarte, a Latinx art festival, on Aug. 28. Black Power Dance combines Latin rhythms such as salsa, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton and Peruvian folk rhythms.

There will be handmade goods and imported items for sale, as well as food from vendors like Migrants (tacos), El Chisme Elotes y Raspados (corn, snow cones and hot dogs) and Artesan Fruit (fruit bouquets).

No alcohol will be sold and there is no rain location, Esparza said, so they’re hoping for good weather. She’d like to see variations on this festival return and pop up in different parts of the city, maybe every six months or so.

“It has definitely been a labor of love,” she said. “I can’t tell you, every day, a new Latino artist is approaching me, approaching the festival, approaching each other, breaking down barriers —  breaking down silos, between us as artists.

“The city has reached that capacity now. There’s not just one event; there can be multiple events.”

CultivARTE

Saturday, Aug. 28, 1-6 p.m.

Sherman Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave. 

FREE

cultivartecolectivo.com

Sign up in advance for art workshops with Monica Cliff (puppet making) and Angelica Contreras (alabrijes or folk art sculptures). 

