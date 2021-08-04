New jazz event grabs the spotlight in Downtown Madison

When Cathy Sullivan read in the newspaper this summer that the free outdoor concert series Jazz at Five was temporarily relocating from Downtown Madison to McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg, she made a decision: Jazz would not leave State Street.
So Sullivan, who helped found Jazz at Five nearly three decades ago, quickly put together a new series that kicked off Wednesday. Called Jazz on State, the first installment drew an early-evening crowd of about 125 people to hear the Gerri DiMaggio Quintet. The Hanah Jon Taylor Ensemble was scheduled to play the evening's second set.
Ann Brewer, who lives about five blocks from Capitol Square, walked to see the show at the top of State because she loves to support jazz concerts Downtown, she said.
"I was very disappointed when Jazz at Five decided to go to Fitchburg," said Brewer, who said she has been a regular at the weekly August concert series since the 1990s. Now that jazz is back in the neighborhood for the next couple of Wednesdays with Jazz on State, "We'll talk it up," she said.
Sullivan said she didn't set out to create a rival event to Jazz at Five, which had to cancel concerts in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The longstanding series made the decision back in January to move to the more spacious Fitchburg location for summer 2021, because it couldn't foresee what course the pandemic would take, said Spencer Stanbery, Jazz at Five's event director.
Jazz at Five kicks off next Wednesday and runs weekly through Sept. 8.
Also faced with grave uncertainty during the pandemic, other major events usually making an appearance Downtown during the summer were relocated or postponed this year. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra moved its Concerts on the Square series to Breese Stevens Field for 2021. Taste of Madison also relocated to Breese Stevens.
While the Dane County Farmers' Market is back on the Square on Saturdays, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art postponed its annual Art Fair on the Square, which traditionally takes place in early July, to late September this year.
Sullivan said she couldn't stand by and see Downtown businesses, also hard hit by the pandemic, suffer another loss of an event that traditionally brings in visitors. To create Jazz on State, she quickly obtained permits, put up some of her own money and contacted people in the jazz community, family and friends to help pay the featured musicians. The Madison Central Business Improvement District also lent its support, she said.
Jazz on State will continue next Wednesday with music by the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band and conclude Aug. 18 with a show by Leo Sidran and Friends. The event does not sell food or drink, but instead is designed to encourage music-lovers to buy from existing Downtown restaurants and bars, she said.
"I'd like people to realize there are locally owned businesses trying to make a go of it," said Sullivan, former owner of the Puzzlebox shop on the 200 block of State Street.
Sullivan said she originally hoped to hold Jazz on State on Thursday evenings rather than on Wednesdays, traditionally the day of the week that Concerts on the Square and Jazz at Five concerts take place. However, Madison's popular Downtown Night Market announced a return and relocation to State Street in late summer that prevented Jazz on State to set up there on Thursdays.
Stanbery said the sudden arrival of Jazz on State took him by surprise, because he had talked extensively with the city about Jazz at Five's temporary relocation plans, and the possibility of the event returning to Madison.
"Our move is because of COVID," he said, and the intention was to "allow the audience to spread out" in a park with more space.
At the same time, Stanbery said, "I'm glad that they're bringing jazz to State Street. Obviously there's a demand for it."
Businesses in Fitchburg have been very supportive in spreading the word about this year's Jazz at Five in McKee Farms Park, Stanbery said. Longtime sponsors have stuck with the event, and the majority still paid 50% of their fee for the canceled concerts in 2020, which was used to compensate the musicians who also saw their live-performance opportunities grind to a halt because of the pandemic.
When both Jazz on State and Jazz at Five overlap on Wednesday nights, Sullivan hopes both events will draw large audiences — some of whom might prefer Downtown or others who would rather hear jazz in the Fitchburg park, she said.
Still, keeping music on State Street is important, said Nate Bergen, owner of the pub and restaurant 107 State. Bergen praised both Jazz on State and the "Mad Lit" concerts, another new series presenting local bands and artists of color on alternating Friday nights, as efforts to boost business as well as a sense of community.
"The music and festivals are not only better for the businesses on State, they are better for the community across all cultures," Bergen said in an email Wednesday evening.
"A year ago there was nothing but hostility and anger on State Street. Now … we have people coming together to enjoy each other's company and enjoy their time with each other and the Downtown area. It's awesome."