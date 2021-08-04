New jazz event grabs the spotlight in Downtown Madison

"I'd like people to realize there are locally owned businesses trying to make a go of it," said Sullivan, former owner of the Puzzlebox shop on the 200 block of State Street.

Sullivan said she originally hoped to hold Jazz on State on Thursday evenings rather than on Wednesdays, traditionally the day of the week that Concerts on the Square and Jazz at Five concerts take place. However, Madison's popular Downtown Night Market announced a return and relocation to State Street in late summer that prevented Jazz on State to set up there on Thursdays.

Stanbery said the sudden arrival of Jazz on State took him by surprise, because he had talked extensively with the city about Jazz at Five's temporary relocation plans, and the possibility of the event returning to Madison.

"Our move is because of COVID," he said, and the intention was to "allow the audience to spread out" in a park with more space.

At the same time, Stanbery said, "I'm glad that they're bringing jazz to State Street. Obviously there's a demand for it."