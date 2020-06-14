Musicians, authors and artists unite to help those facing housing insecurity

As a full-time musician whose gigs dried up as a result of COVID-19, Mark Croft appreciates how it feels to worry about making a mortgage payment.

The singer-songwriter and his wife, Kiersten Iovinella, bought a house in Monona in September, and, six months later, while he had nowhere to perform, Iovinella lost her job.

“So we were a household with no income for about two weeks before my wife started working again, and that’s a scary thing,” said Croft, one of 13 local or locally connected musicians and artists who have come together for a project called Madison Artists United.

The effort, organized by Len Mormino, a school counselor at Memorial High School and fellow singer-songwriter, is raising money for Porchlight, a local nonprofit that runs the men’s emergency shelter system, and provides housing and other assistance to homeless people and those in jeopardy of losing their housing.

“I got just the smallest taste of feeling what it’s like to have some uncertainty around your living situation, and I can’t imagine what it would be like for somebody, especially during this health crisis, to find themselves at risk of losing their home, or not being able to pay their rent or finding themselves on the street,” Croft said.