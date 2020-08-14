Musical about Nellie Bly's asylum exposé becomes a podcast

The technical aspects could be tedious. The cast of 12 had to fashion recording pods in their homes and do multiple takes of each piece. Randolph missed being in a room with other theater makers.

Still, now that the podcast is done, she’s optimistic about how it could give “Ten Days” a wider, longer reach.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “This podcast, it will last. We’ll have this. It can reach people beyond here in town, and way more than if we did it in person for two days. And there’s that potential that we’re setting some kind of example in innovation, a new concept of how to share art with people.

“On the other hand, you don’t get that camaraderie,” Randolph added. “I mean you do, but it’s blocked through a computer screen. I’m sick of Zoom already and I don’t even use it that much.”

After the last two episodes drop, MTM will pause for the most important part of a workshop: audience response. They’ll ask for thoughts on social media and post a guided feedback form on the MTM website. On a final episode currently set to be released Sept. 15, the creative team will go over what they hear back.