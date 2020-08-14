Musical about Nellie Bly's asylum exposé becomes a podcast

Local playwright Karen Saari has a phrase she likes to use about works in progress and the importance of audience feedback.
“It’s hard to read the label when you’re inside the bottle,” Saari said.
Saari has been working on a new musical for the better part of two years. “Ten Days in a Madhouse,” based on an 1887 exposé by the journalist Nellie Bly, is the second work in Music Theatre of Madison’s Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle.
“Ten Days” was scheduled for a summer workshop when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States upended the work of telling stories onstage.
Instead, the first two episodes of “Ten Days in a Madhouse: The Workshop Podcast” drop Friday. The next two, featuring acts one and two of the musical itself, will be released Aug. 21.
“I thought a podcast would be a good way for people to experience it at their own pace and not necessarily have to sit down and watch,” said Meghan Randolph, founder and artistic director of Music Theatre of Madison (MTM). “This really asks them to picture everything, which is cool. It’s insight into what it’s like to be an actor or director.”
Randolph had plotted a path from concept to stage for “Ten Days in a Madhouse.” First she connected Saari, an emerging playwright, with Madison singer/songwriter Jennifer Hedstrom, who wrote the score.
Saari had a list of subjects she wanted to write about. Among them was Bly, years before she went “Around the World in 80 Days” for Joseph Pulitzer’s newspaper, the New York World.
Bly was a pioneering investigative journalist who, at 23, got herself committed to the asylum on Blackwell’s Island (now Roosevelt Island). She witnessed horrifying abuses and mistreatment of the women inmates, writing what eventually became a book-length exposé about her experiences. Bly's work inspired a grand jury investigation and sweeping reform.
“That sounds like a great musical to me!” Randolph said. (She’s not the only one who thought so — in 1946, the musical “Nellie Bly” with lyrics by University of Wisconsin-Madison grad Johnny Burke flopped after just 16 performances on Broadway.)
Saari and Hedstrom spent several months on research, reading and sharing notes. In December 2018, Saari sat down to write. A year later, the show had its first staged reading at Lakeside Street Coffeehouse.
“Ten Days in a Madhouse” is the second musical to receive such treatment from MTM. For Nathan Fosbinder’s “Hephaestus” last summer, MTM put out set dioramas and costume sketches along with a semi-staged sing-through of the show.
“It was a whole event where you go and immerse yourself in the creation of this new musical and see it... in the middle of its journey,” Randolph said.
Though COVID-19 prevented a similar treatment for “Ten Days,” Randolph still wanted to workshop it, even if the audience couldn’t be in the room. She’d done an online production of “The Pussy Grabber Plays” in May with Voices Theatre Project and was encouraged by the response.
Her first thought for “Ten Days” was to rent a space where the cast could record in person, making sure they were spaced out. But singing inside remains particularly risky and Dane County’s COVID-19 cases were still surging.
“We decided to do it all remotely,” Randolph said. She’d never heard of a musical workshop via podcast, but she got a grant from the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and connected with Adam Qutaishat, who produces audio theater in Milwaukee. The creative team was game.
The first two episodes of the workshop podcast will be a behind-the-scenes look at how “Ten Days” is coming together. Saari and Hedstrom have cut a few songs, added characters and fleshed out back stories.
“Ultimately this musical is not being written just to be heard,” Saari said. “It is being written to be experienced in a theater. We made modifications to make the podcast experience as good as it can be for podcast listeners.”
The technical aspects could be tedious. The cast of 12 had to fashion recording pods in their homes and do multiple takes of each piece. Randolph missed being in a room with other theater makers.
Still, now that the podcast is done, she’s optimistic about how it could give “Ten Days” a wider, longer reach.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “This podcast, it will last. We’ll have this. It can reach people beyond here in town, and way more than if we did it in person for two days. And there’s that potential that we’re setting some kind of example in innovation, a new concept of how to share art with people.
“On the other hand, you don’t get that camaraderie,” Randolph added. “I mean you do, but it’s blocked through a computer screen. I’m sick of Zoom already and I don’t even use it that much.”
After the last two episodes drop, MTM will pause for the most important part of a workshop: audience response. They’ll ask for thoughts on social media and post a guided feedback form on the MTM website. On a final episode currently set to be released Sept. 15, the creative team will go over what they hear back.
Music Theatre of Madison, like many companies, is waiting to see what happens with the coronavirus pandemic to make concrete plans for the upcoming season. “Beyond the Ingenue” is set to be webcast on Nov. 17. Randolph is working on another edition of the Voices Theatre Project, which presents benefit readings that highlight systemic oppression.
As for “Ten Days in a Madhouse,” Randolph hopes a full production will be possible by August 2021.
“Who knows?” Randolph said. “If we can’t put it up next year, we’ll put it up when it’s safe to do so. That’s something that audiences need to be together to see. We’ll do it in person when it’s safe.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!