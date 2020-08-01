MMoCA to reopen galleries, restart Rooftop Cinema Series

Even before the pandemic, the MMoCA made most of its collection available online, and posted gallery talks and lectures on its YouTube channel. After the building's closure to guests due to the pandemic, museum staff worked to add even more online resources, hoping to stay connected with the community during the hiatus. McEntee said that the museum added more detailed webpages for exhibitions that were slated to launch during the pandemic, such as "Bonded."

"MMoCA put all of that exhibition's videos, recorded by artists Jonas Sebura and Alex Gartelmann, on our website, as well as numerous interviews with the artists that were recorded by UW-Madison art students who collaborated with MMoCA on the exhibition," she said.

Updated museum hours:

Galleries are closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday: 12-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. are reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

The museum store remains closed for repairs.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sophie Bolich Follow Sophie Bolich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today