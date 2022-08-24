MMoCA board backs staff amid accusations of racism

Leaders of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is defending the museum’s administration in the face of criticism from a group of Black women artists who called for the director’s removal.

Citing “inappropriate and unfounded accusations of institutional racism,” the board of trustees issued a statement Wednesday voicing “full support” for executive director Christina Brungardt and her staff.

“We stand by Ms. Brungardt and are grateful for her leadership, professionalism, and vision for growing MMoCA as an impactful, globally recognized institution that prioritizes equity and inclusion,” the board said in the 872-word statement. “We remain ready, willing and able to engage in the difficult exchanges that will help us create more social justice in our community and our world and better ways to elevate art as a means to achieving those outcomes.”

The statement was issued in the wake of media coverage of an open letter from artists featured in the museum’s 2022 Triennial who decried the “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.”

The artists, many of whom have pulled their works from the museum, outlined what they see as a systematic mistreatment of traditionally marginalized artists from the start of the show, which for the first time in the Triennial’s 43-year history was organized by a guest curator, Milwaukee gallery owner Fatima Laster.

The artists said they and Laster were undercompensated and the museum was “ill-equipped” to host the show, which did not receive the same promotion and support as other recent exhibitions, and failed to follow its own security protocols.

The board called that an “unfortunate narrative” that “negates the months of collaboration, communication, and relationship-building among the artists, guest curator, museum administration, and museum staff to develop and bring to life the vision for the Ain’t I A Woman? exhibition.”

At the heart of their complaints are the treatment of Madison artist Lilada Gee, whose installation was defaced by three museum goers.

Gee had left the work unfinished as a statement in March after a White worker at the adjacent Overture Center confronted her and a Black museum employee as they used a private entrance.

On June 24, while a museum attendant was watching another gallery, a woman and two children opened cans of paint and defaced some of the unfinished canvasses before attempting to take them home.

Brungart followed them outside and then called Gee to tell her the piece had been vandalized and ask if the guests could keep the work they had taken. Brungart later said she made the call in an effort to defuse a tense situation while securing the art work.

While calling the vandalism “unacceptable,” the board defended Brungart’s actions — including dissuading police officers from forcibly retrieving the art and detaining the woman — as “a necessary and appropriate means of de-escalating a tense situation involving young children.”

Gee bristled at the explanation, saying it was not her job to diffuse the situation.

“This underscores black women being the workhorse,” she said Tuesday. “I don’t get to be the person harmed.”

The statement said the board has “not interfered with the public narrative” until now in an effort “to work privately, outside of public view, with those directly impacted to resolve the issue” — which the statement acknowledges “did not bear the collaborative fruit that we had hoped.”