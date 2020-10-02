Missing American Players Theatre? Take a walk in the woods, and listen

“Take a breath, look out to the trees and press play.”

Make your own map

Starting in the woods on a Saturday morning, my partner and I held up our MP3 players and started the audio at the same time. Sarah Day, a member of APT’s acting company since 1986, serves as the narrator. She acknowledges the Ho-Chunk land, and several of the poems that follow are credited to Indigenous people.

Both acts of If These Trees Could Talk set off from John’s Place, an enclosed shelter at the base of the path to the Hill Theatre. We set off first toward the Touchstone Theatre on the Oak Savanna Trail. I recognized the voices of Brian Mani and Jim Ridge, Melisa Pereyra and Colleen Madden. There were new voices too, like Isabella Star LaBlanc, and actors from previous seasons, like Jamal James and Alys Dickerson.

Parts of the text were lyric and evocative, passages about breezes and dew, “ghosts lurking in the branches of our history.” Others were conversational, making us stop and laugh out loud. I loved a funny, exasperated passage read by Kelsey Brennan. We, the hikers, were often within view of one theater or another, but her character was lost and at her wits’ end.