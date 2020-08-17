Milwaukee Black Theater Festival amplifies Black artists

The first annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, set to launch online on Sunday, Aug. 23, came together in just over two months.
“It’s been fast,” said Brent Hazelton, the new producing artistic director of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. “We’re building the plane as we’re flying it. The whole notion is centering voices that are new to a traditional theater conversation in Milwaukee.”
Since 2018, the city has hosted Black Arts Festival MKE. But this event would be the first in Milwaukee to promote and celebrate Black voices in theater, including performers often seen on Madison area stages (among them Chike Johnson, DiMonte Henning and Nadja Simmonds).
The Milwaukee Black Theater Festival will include readings of three full-length plays, each about 90 minutes long. Each will be presented online with a variety of other content — spoken word poetry, vocal music, curated playlists and interviews with artists.
Performances will be available to view through Sept. 12. A festival pass, valid for a week of virtual access, costs $35 for general admission or $15 for students and artists. For the week they choose, ticket holders will have access to Festival-specific pages to explore readings and related materials.
“Talking about this with theaters, colleagues and supporters, the question is, ‘Wow! There hasn’t been a festival like that before in Milwaukee?’ No, there hasn’t been,” said Malkia Stampley, a member of the festival leadership committee. An established Milwaukee actor and director for many years, Stampley recently returned to Wisconsin from New York City due to the pandemic.
“In the Midwest it’s not a common thing,” Stampley said of festivals like this. “You see it on the East Coast, in D.C., in the Bay Area. North Carolina has a huge national festival.
“In Milwaukee, it’s time for us to step up to the plate.”
Amplify Black talent
Founded in 1975, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre typically produces plays in the Broadway Theatre Center, located in the city’s Third Ward. Skylight Music Theatre, which puts on opera and musical theater, has the other half.
Hazelton planned to open his first season in leadership at Milwaukee Chamber with “Passing Strange,” a 2006 semi-autobiographical musical by Stew (with Heidi Rodewald). Mikael Burke, a rising director/educator based in Chicago, was set to direct.
“Passing Strange” was to have been “the most expensive show in Chamber’s history by double,” Hazelton said. “Our goal is to build a de-segregated space that we can model for the rest of the city, as a way to have a conversation about how Milwaukee can be its best self for everybody that lives here.”
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters around the country shut down. It was clear Chamber Theatre couldn’t safely put up a fully staged musical in August, but they wanted to do something.
“The impulses why we chose that show still existed, amplified by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and the larger social justice conversation that happened,” Hazelton said.
Hazelton got together with Stampley and Henning to brainstorm another path. They reached out to 10 Black arts makers and leaders in the city and came up with a vision. They wanted a festival that could be ongoing and collaborative, sustainable and safe to produce.
“How can we amplify the Black voice nationally, and in Milwaukee in particular?” Stampley said. “How can we encourage theaters to look at Black talent, not just as a performance value but also as administrators? I’ve been an arts leader for seven years, and I was nurtured in Milwaukee. But I can’t be one of the only African American arts leaders in this city.
“This festival has to nurture arts leaders. That was the ‘why.’ The how was just, how are we going to do it?”
The producing team brought collaborators: Lights! Camera! Soul!, the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, Black Arts MKE and MPower Theater Group. They came up with a plan to present three “music stand” staged readings, pending approval from Actors Equity Association and public health guidelines.
The first three plays
Ultimately they chose three full-length plays. Burke will direct “Kill Move Paradise,” a drama by James Ijames about four Black men who meet in the afterlife. Each was killed by a police officer.
“It’s a raw, aggressive, powerful piece,” Stampley said.
Stampley will direct “Stew,” a 2020 play by multidisciplinary artist Zora Howard about three generations of women in a kitchen, and the challenges of breaking generational cycles.
Finally, “Home” by Samm-Art Williams ran on Broadway in 1980-81. Sheri Williams Pannell, producing artistic director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, directs this story of a man named Cephus who has to figure out how to rebuild his life after coming back to the farm.
“We’re asking the question, ‘What is home, and what does it look like when home hurts?’” Stampley said. “When home calls you back, how do you redefine yourself? It’s the beauty of learning how to love home again ... it’s a sweet story with a love story inside of it.”
Planning the program took patience and a new way of thinking, Stampley said. For instance, they ruled out one piece based on poetry and essays written by a Black man because it was adapted by a white author.
“At this point, no, it’s not going to be an exception,” Stampley said. “It’s not that we don’t have white people or any other group working on this. But at this point we need to be clear what this is, who this is for.”
Hazelton and Stampley are determined the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival won’t be a one-off, the kind of token production that lands a theater “a great NEA grant because they’ve done diversity work,” Stampley said.
“There were a lot of conversations, and one of those was what could theaters do to support Black artists?” Stampley said. “Once we had that pivot, and we saw the ‘We See You White American Theatre’ letter that came out, it was a wake-up call not just for white American theater makers but for everyone.
“We have the power, the opportunity, to put the future in our own hands and decide how we want theater to look when this is over.”
