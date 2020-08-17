Milwaukee Black Theater Festival amplifies Black artists

Planning the program took patience and a new way of thinking, Stampley said. For instance, they ruled out one piece based on poetry and essays written by a Black man because it was adapted by a white author.

“At this point, no, it’s not going to be an exception,” Stampley said. “It’s not that we don’t have white people or any other group working on this. But at this point we need to be clear what this is, who this is for.”

Hazelton and Stampley are determined the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival won’t be a one-off, the kind of token production that lands a theater “a great NEA grant because they’ve done diversity work,” Stampley said.

“There were a lot of conversations, and one of those was what could theaters do to support Black artists?” Stampley said. “Once we had that pivot, and we saw the ‘We See You White American Theatre’ letter that came out, it was a wake-up call not just for white American theater makers but for everyone.

“We have the power, the opportunity, to put the future in our own hands and decide how we want theater to look when this is over.”

