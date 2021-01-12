Milwaukee author Nick Petrie returns home for new thriller 'The Breaker'

The action in “The Breaker” kicks in right away, though, as Peter and his best friend Lewis intervene when they see a figure with a gun at the Market. Their investigation into the motives behind the attempted shooting lead them into the world of high-tech and the scrappier world of do-it-yourself makerspaces.

“I wanted to write about Milwaukee as a manufacturing city,” Petrie said. “In my former life, as a carpenter, and then as a building inspector, I had all of these clients who were mechanics or... they were machinists in a factory, they did complicated technical work. And then their hobby was to build race cars, or robots with their kids. These were people clearly with 10-gallon brains who were born and raised in a Rust Belt city. If they had been born in Palo Alto, California, they would have had a very different life.”

Petrie’s novels are also known for extended, expertly crafted action sequences. His fourth book, “Tear It Down,” ended with a marathon car chase/shootout, and “The Breaker” features battles with both human and non-human foes.

“I really want you to be able to not only see it and imagine it very clearly, but also to imagine yourself in the middle of it, of being the person doing it. That's about feeling the emotional weight of what the act is, or of the person you're trying to protect, or run away from.

“I'm a fairly obsessive rewriter. I really go over everything again, and again, and again, and I read stuff aloud, just make sure that it flows. I'm kind of obsessed by sentences, and by how they work and how they how they unfold.”

